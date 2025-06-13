Fasten Your Godzilla 7.3-Liter V8’s Flexplate With ARP’s Bolt Kit

By Evander Espolong June 13, 2025

When building a powerful engine like Ford’s 7.3-liter Godzilla V8, the small parts can make a huge difference in reliability and peace of mind. Automotive Racing Products created a flexplate bolt kit made specifically for this nascent engine platform, and it comes with a precise set of installation rules that builders need to follow.

The kit, which carries the part number (P/N 158-2901), includes a full set of 12-point bolts. ARP forges these fasteners from its proprietary ARP2000 alloy, a material with much greater strength and durability than the typical hardware found in production engines.

The company chose this material for its ability to handle high-stress applications. The design of the bolts provides a much stronger and more reliable clamping force, which is a key consideration for anyone building a modified or heavy-duty Godzilla engine for performance street use, racing, or towing applications.Flexplate Bolt Kit by ARP BoltsFor technicians and DIY builders, ARP explained some steps for a correct installation. The most important rule is that this kit must be installed without any washers. ARP designed the bolts to fit directly against the flexplate and stated that it will not be responsible for any failures that result from using washers with this kit. Builders should also inspect the flexplate’s bolt holes to ensure they have an adequate chamfer.

This clearance is necessary for the large underhead radius of the ARP bolts to seat properly, which is essential for accurate torque readings and preventing fastener fatigue. The installation also requires two separate lubricants for proper torque and thread security. ARP specifies using its Ultra-Torque Fastener Assembly Lubricant on the underside of the bolt heads to ensure a precise stretch when torqued. The bolt threads themselves require Loctite 242 to prevent loosening from vibration. After hand-tightening, builders should torque the bolts to 70 lb-ft in a crisscross pattern to ensure everything seats correctly.

ARP listed a jobber price of $58.96 for the flexplate bolt kit. For engine builders putting serious power through a Godzilla V8, using the correct high-strength hardware and following the proper installation steps provides confidence that the drivetrain assembly is secure under load.

Article Sources

Automotive Racing Products
https://www.arp-bolts.com
(800) 826-3045

