Forgeline’s MLT3 Blends Classic Style With Modern Strength

The classic look of a 1960s Trans Am race car is timeless, but the original manufacturers never designed the wheels to handle the demands of modern performance. For builders who want that vintage style without sacrificing strength, Forgeline created its MLT3 Heritage Series wheel.

The MLT3 borrows its design cues directly from the legendary Minilite wheels that were famous on the racetracks of the late 1960s and early 1970s. The wheel features eight thick, semi-rounded spokes and a classic stepped-lip outer rim, a look that instantly harkens back to the golden age of American road racing. It’s a nostalgic design that perfectly complements the muscular lines of classic muscle cars and vintage sports cars.

Unlike its vintage predecessors, the MLT3 is a thoroughly modern, three-piece wheel built with the best materials available. The wheel centers start as a solid piece of forged 6061-T6 aluminum, which Forgeline painstakingly shapes using a complex 3D machining process. The company then bolts these strong, lightweight centers to heat-treated rim shells using hidden, aircraft-quality ARP stainless steel fasteners.

Because every set is custom-built to order, the MLT3 can be customized to almost any combination. It is available in 18-, 19-, and 20-inch diameters, and customers can specify the exact custom offsets needed for their specific application — a critical feature for builds with wide tires or big-brake kits. Forgeline also offers options like center-locking hubs for track cars and a nearly unlimited number of custom finish combinations, allowing for a truly personalized look.

Forgeline didn’t simply replicate a classic wheel; they completely reimagined it for today’s high-performance vehicles. It offers builders the perfect combination of vintage soul for their project car, but with the strength, lightweight, and precise fitment that modern horsepower and handling demand.