Haltech’s Latest Nexus ECUs Control Cable-Throttle Engine Swaps

Running an old-school throttle cable doesn’t mean you are stuck running a factory fuel-injection system to control your fresh engine swap. To add modern control to these setups, Haltech created its Nexus T1 and T2 standalone systems. Built to supplant the company’s previous Elite series controllers, these compact engine control units offer grassroots builders professional control without requiring massive expense.

Succeeding the 550 and 750 models, the tough Australian-made units handle everything from simple four-cylinder street builds to heavy-duty 12-cylinder race configurations using batch-fire routing. Depending on hardware requirements, builders choose between the four-injector T1 or the six-injector T2. Integrating directly into existing wiring harnesses, both modules feature a waterproof IP66-rated casing designed to survive brutal under-hood temperatures ranging from freezing cold to scorching engine heat.

Instead of dragging a tangled USB cord across the steering wheel, calibrators can now tune the vehicle from outside the cabin. Sending data straight over a fast Wi-Fi connection, the Haltech Nexus T1 and T2 allow users to adjust fuel maps and monitor live sensors. For quick adjustments on the fly, a free smartphone application lets drivers clear diagnostic codes or build custom digital gauges directly from a mobile device.

Under heavy loads, performance motors demand serious safety nets to prevent internal failures. Monitoring operating parameters constantly, the onboard Haltech software delivers three severity levels of engine protection that can automatically reduce boost, enrich fuel mixtures, or lower the rev limit when a fault occurs.

To simplify the troubleshooting process, a built-in four-channel oscilloscope samples signals at high speeds to verify sensor health. Geared specifically for the drag strip, the control suite includes advanced tools like rolling anti-lag, traction control, transbrake integration, and a six-stage nitrous manager.

By packing professional motorsport features into an accessible case, the Haltech Nexus T1 and T2 give enthusiasts and racers a highly capable foundation to control their powerplants. With this level of tuning capability under the dashboard, managing a custom performance machine takes far less guesswork.​