Squeezing every ounce of power from a modern V8 means optimizing every system. For those running higher compression, more RPM, or increased cylinder pressure via a power adder, upgraded ignition coils may be in order. While the stock setup handles daily commuting without much fuss, pushing a heavy truck or a tuned pony car hard under heavy loads demands a much stronger spark to burn the fuel mixture completely. Enter the new Ford 5.0 Coyote SOS Coils; these direct bolt-on upgrades from Performance Distributors are designed to replace weak factory hardware.

Instead of settling for the standard 25,000-volt factory output, Performance Distributors packed enhanced windings into these newly designed units. Under heavy acceleration, each coil now fires off an impressive 40,000 volts. Across all eight cylinders, that translates to a massive 120,000-volt bump over the original factory ignition configuration.

Thanks to this intense electrical charge, owners bolting on a set of Ford 5.0 Coyote SOS Coils can safely open their spark plug gaps all the way up to 0.055 inches. Creating a hotter, wider spark directly results in snappier throttle response, added horsepower, and noticeably smoother idling.

Guarding against under-hood moisture, brass terminals sit inside every unit to keep the electrical connections clean and highly conductive over time. Upgrading the ignition requires absolutely zero fabrication or custom brackets, as these are direct-replacement units. The company currently packages these kits for the Gen 1 Coyote-powered 2011-2014 Mustang GT, along with the 2011-2013 F-150 pickups, selling them as single units or full sets of eight backed by a one-year warranty.

By dropping in a fresh set of Ford 5.0 Coyote SOS Coils, your combo gains the electrical muscle needed to keep those high-revving engines firing smoothly and delivering optimum output.