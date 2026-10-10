Fortify Your Ford 9-Inch With a Moser Bolt-In Center Section

When your project is pumping out big power, the rearend is on the business end of putting it to the pavement. Rather than settling for used gear, dropping in a fresh thirdmember delivers modern manufacturing tolerances without the headache of hunting down vintage cases, rusty pinions, or worn-out hardware.

Built to handle both daily street driving and weekend track abuse, Moser Engineering machined these specialized units from the ground up. Depending on the exact horsepower goals, buyers configure their ideal setup starting right at the foundation. The catalog offers a standard factory-style casting, a lightweight aluminum through-bolt design, and a heavy-duty nodular case. Shipping inside a custom plastic carrier, the final drivetrain assembly arrives at the shop completely buttoned up and ready for fluid.

To keep the gears inside these Ford center sections perfectly aligned under heavy acceleration loads, Moser Engineering installed solid pinion shims internally instead of relying on factory-style crush sleeves. Using calibrated torque guns during the final assembly phase, they fastened every pinion nut to the exact torque specifications provided by the gear manufacturer. This precise fastening method avoids the flat-spotted bearings commonly caused by installers hammering away with air-powered impact wrenches.

Tying the whole package together, the company machines the outer cases, pinion supports, yokes, and heavy-duty spools at their stateside facility. To complete the internal assembly, components like sealed bearings, Grade 8 fasteners, and ring-and-pinion gear sets come from trusted outside suppliers. For dedicated track vehicles tipping the scales less than 2,000 pounds, racers can even select lightweight aluminum spools and yokes designed specifically for shaving off hundredths of a second during drag-strip passes.

Turning raw horsepower into forward momentum takes a reliable rear differential. Having access to customized Ford center sections gives ethusiasts the exact gear ratios and case materials needed for their specific chassis combinations. Since standard orders ship just two business days after online checkout, finishing that next drivetrain project just became much easier for the guy turning wrenches at home.