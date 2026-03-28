Dropping a high-horsepower engine into a classic chassis usually exposes the weakest link in the driveline almost immediately. Factory rear axles simply twist and shatter when a builder finally dumps the clutch on a serious power plant. Upgrading to the Moser M88 Muscle Pak gives enthusiasts a completely bulletproof mechanical foundation to safely handle all that newfound torque.

The engineering crew at Moser Engineering manufactures these robust housings right here in the USA using their own proprietary casting boxes. Every unit features exact OEM mounting provisions welded directly to heavy seamless steel tubing measuring 3 inches across with thick quarter-inch walls.

Inside this incredibly strong shell, the factory installs custom alloy 31-spline bolt-in axles paired with high-quality Timken bearings and seals. The completely assembled Moser M88 Muscle Pak arrives fully prepared to bolt straight into place. They build these sturdy packages using heavy-duty retainer plates, new housing ends, strong Grade-8 fasteners, and a complete T-bolt kit. Builders get a rugged Ford Traction-Lok limited-slip differential linked securely to a massive 1350-series, chrome-moly pinion yoke.

Since Moser focuses entirely on the core housing and axles, they source premium ring and pinion gears from trusted names like US Gear, Hoosier Gear, Motive Gear, Richmond Gear, and Yukon Gear. The assembly also includes a brilliant chrome or aluminum rear cover and brand-new 11-inch Torino-style drum brakes fully equipped with lines, clamps, and emergency brake cables. Buyers can grab this entire setup for a retail price of $4,625. The standard package ships in a bare-metal finish after just 3-5 business days of assembly time. Choosing the optional powder coating adds an extra two to three days to the entire build process.

Pushing vintage metal to its absolute limit requires components capable of surviving severe abuse on the street or the track. Trusting decades-old factory metal to handle hard launches often leads to broken parts and an expensive tow truck ride. Bolting the Moser M88 Muscle Pak under a custom build provides the extreme durability needed to safely plant those rear tires firmly onto the asphalt.