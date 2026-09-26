Launch Quicker With ATI’s Pro Series Transbrake Buttons

Anyone who spends time at the drag strip understands how thousandths of a second separate a win light from a long trailer ride home. ATI Performance Products’s Steve Kirk Jr. Pro Series transbrake buttons give serious drag racers an immediate mechanical advantage right from the start.

Starting line reaction time dictates bracket racing success, yet many weekend racers still fight awkward, poorly placed switches that cramp hands and cause inconsistent launches. ATI Performance Products addressed this challenge by offering a specialized hardware lineup for drivers chasing absolute consistency.

Instead of forcing drivers to fabricate crude brackets in cold garages, these assemblies arrive preset for immediate competition-trigger response times. Racers can bolt the hardware straight onto steering wheel spokes or steering column posts without any hassle.

The base configuration, (P/N: 940017), features a legless profile built for MPI Concept steering wheels. It removes excess clutter around the wheel rim that help give drivers a solid palm grip during hard launches. Drivers who prefer clean, flush mounting points can easily secure that base model to any flat wheel spoke or dedicated steering column bracket.

For competitors who want specific thumb clearance during frantic staging duels, the Steve Kirk Jr Pro Series transbrake buttons lineup provides two dedicated offset variations. Racers select either a 0.460-inch rear register (P/N: 940018) or a larger 0.700-inch register (P/N: 940019).

Both designs incorporate an offset 2 o’clock mounting leg that positions the switch directly against the driver’s thumb. ATI supplies dedicated adjustment wrenches alongside complete mounting hardware with each kit, letting racers fine-tune release travel right inside the staging lanes.

There is a lot to focus on when the tree comes down at the drag strip, but sloppy interior switchgear only amplifies driver mistakes over a grueling weekend. Clean launches demand total mental focus, complete confidence in hand grip, and reliable components that execute without hesitation. Installing Steve Kirk Jr Pro Series transbrake buttons from AIT removes unnecessary thumb strain while sharpening reaction times.