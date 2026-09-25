Our friends over at StreetMuscle have a pretty sweet pickup project coming together. Based on a 1969 Ford F-100, it is set to receive a monstrous Godzilla 7.3-liter V8 built by the experts at Late Model Engines. To ensure it can handle that power and plant it to the pavement, they turned to the driveline specialists to construct an S60 independent rearend, and we checked in to see how it came together.

From humble beginnings, our sister site’s Project F-Zilla looks to transform a 1969 F100 farm truck into a high-performance hauler. It is set to receive a robust, LME-built Godzilla 7.3-liter V8 swap. To handle the output of that monster motor, Street Muscle turned to Strange Engineering for a rugged rearend. (Image Credit: Street Muscle)

The 460-cubic-inch Godzilla stroker is documented at 764 horsepower at 7,100 rpm, which means the rearend has a serious job ahead of it. F-Zilla is being built around an Art Morrison chassis with independent rear suspension and a TREMEC six-speed manual, so the driveline has to deliver strength without giving up the advantages of IRS.

That called for something more substantial than simply adapting a traditional Ford rearend. Strange Engineering’s S60 independent rear is a Dana 60-based IRS center section originally developed for the 2010–2015 V8 Camaro, but its construction makes it an ideal foundation for F-Zilla.

To plant the power provided by Project F-Zilla’s LME Godzilla, StreetMuscle dialed up Strange Engineering for a stout rearend. The company’s S60 features a 206-T4 aluminum housing that uses a radial-rib design to increase rigidity without the weight of a traditional cast-iron center section. Integrated fins add surface area for cooling, while the housing accepts the billet main caps and bearing-cartridge assembly used by the independent design. (Photo Credit: Strange Engineering)

S60 Foundation

The Strange S60 independent rear (P/N: H1400-AM; $3,995) uses a 9.75-inch ring gear inside a 206-T4 aluminum housing. Radial ribs stiffen the case, fins add cooling surface area, and the support-style rear cover reinforces the billet main caps. For F-Zilla, the S60 independent rear package (P/N: H1400-AMPKG) provides the center section around which the Art Morrison IRS is built.

“Strange Engineering applies over 60 years of experience and real-world feedback to our entire product line. Strange is a family-owned business that has always taken pride in having direct contact with racers, enthusiasts, and builders,” J.C. Cascio, Director of Business Development at Strange Engineering, said. “We rely on feedback for what we are doing well, and more importantly, where we can improve. Working with customers like Art Morrison Enterprises has helped us design a line of products that are tailored to specific applications, rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.”

In this rearend, the differential is supported by aircraft-grade 2024-T351 billet aluminum main caps and steel adjuster nuts. Unlike a shimmed differential setup, the adjusters allow the technician to move the carrier precisely to establish bearing preload and ring-and-pinion backlash. The structural rear cover further supports the caps to reduce deflection. (Photo Credit: Strange Engineering)

While a Camaro rearend might seem like an odd choice for a Ford project, given the vibe of the project and the parameters of the Art Morrison chassis, an independent rear suspension got the nod. Strange’s 9.75-inch S60 gives the truck the IRS architecture it needs without sacrificing the strength required by a 764-horsepower Godzilla.

“The Strange S60 independent rearend assembly is an incredibly strong and reliable unit. Strange Engineering and Art Morrison collaborated to integrate the Strange independent rear into their chassis. The large 9.75-inch diameter ring gear, combined with the 35-spline stub shafts and helical differential, makes for a strong and reliable rear that can handle tremendous amounts of power and torque,” Cascio explained. “The independent rear has many benefits over a traditional solid axle rear. Independent rear suspension provides better ride comfort, improved cornering grip, and reduced unsprung weight. Unlike a solid live axle, an IRS allows each rear wheel to react to bumps and rough road surfaces completely separate from the other.”

The Strange S60 separates the differential housing from the independent axle assemblies with bearing cartridges and 35-spline Hy-Tuf stub axles. The stub shafts provide the torsional strength needed for high-output applications, while the cartridge arrangement allows the axle assemblies to operate independently with the IRS. (Photo Credit: Strange Engineering)

Gearing Up

The S60 gets a Dana 60 3.54 gearset (P/N: D3550), giving F-Zilla a 9.750-inch, 46-tooth ring gear and 13-tooth pinion. The matched Spicer gears are machined from 8620 forged steel and heat-treated for durability. The 3.54 ratio is a sensible choice for a high-powered street truck with a six-speed manual. It gives the Godzilla plenty of mechanical leverage without going excessively steep on the final drive.

The ring gear is bolted to the differential before the carrier bearings are pressed into place. The pinion is then installed, followed by the critical setup work that establishes bearing preload, backlash, and the proper ring-and-pinion contact pattern.

Upgrading the S60 from the standard S-series yoke to a 1350-series connection to a chrome-moly yoke provides extra insurance. The larger universal-joint size is appropriate for the high torque loads expected from F-Zilla’s Godzilla engine, while the chrome-moly construction provides additional resistance to shock loading. (Photo Credit: Strange Engineering)

“To provide exceptional strength in a lightweight package, this Strange 9.75 rearend is manufactured from SAE Aerotech Material Specification 206-T4 aluminum. U.S. Army and Marine Corps research reports that AMS 206-T4 aluminum housings may be subjected to the most extreme conditions on earth for decades without any sign of deterioration,” Cascio said. “Radial case and support cover design affords an even greater level of rigidity and durability to the Strange 9.75, which, despite the larger gear set, weighs only 20 pounds more than a comparable factory rearend.”

Meanwhile, S60’s 2024-T351 billet aluminum main caps and steel adjuster nuts simplify the setup and enhance the durability.

Designed for Dana 60 and Strange S60 applications, the D3523 S-Trac is a 35-spline, 3-series helical differential’s six internal pinion gears control differential action without clutch packs. Case-hardened 8620 steel is used for the S60/Dana 60 case halves and internal gears, with the helical gear geometry generating the torque-biasing action when the tires encounter unequal traction. (Photo Credit: Strange Engineering)

“The rugged aluminum cover supports aircraft-grade 2024-T351 billet aluminum main caps, adding yet another level of strength and decreasing deflection. Steel adjuster nuts eliminate the need for shims,” he added. “This makes setup more precise and simple…”

Smooth Operator

For this application, the Strange S-Trac differential (P/N: D3523), a 35-spline, 3-series unit designed for Dana 60 and S60 rearends, got the nod. F-Zilla is also optioned with the helical differential upgrade (P/N: OPRS02-AM).

Instead of clutch packs, this S-Trac uses helical gears to control differential action. Under normal operation, it behaves much like an open differential. When one tire begins to lose traction, the gears create a separating force that generates friction inside the differential and biases torque toward the tire with more traction.

Compatible with the S60, Strange’s D3550 gearset uses a 9.750-inch outside-diameter ring gear with 46 teeth and a 13-tooth pinion. The gears are machined from 8620 forged steel, heat-treated for durability, and supplied as a matched ring-and-pinion set. The 3.54 ratio is designed for a three-series carrier. (Photo Credit: Strange Engineering)

“The Strange 35 Spline S-Trac helical gear differential offers smooth and progressive power transfer, and its superior design and quality make it ideal for the most abusive street/track applications,” Cascio said.

The S-Trac also has a specific lubricant requirement. Strange calls for petroleum-based SAE 85W-140 and warns against synthetic gear oil, friction modifiers, and additives. F-Zilla uses two quarts of 85W-140 gear oil (P/N: OILPKG2Q), matching the specified capacity.

Kicking off the rearend assembly at Strange, the ring gear is bolted directly to the S-Trac carrier before the differential bearings are installed. The 12-bolt, 1/2-20 RH-thread ring gear provides the large gear surface needed to transfer torque from the pinion into the differential while maintaining the S60’s compact IRS packaging. (Photo Credit: Strange Engineering)

Rock-Solid Connection

At the pinion, Strange adds a chrome-moly 1350 yoke (P/N: U1598) through the chrome-moly yoke upgrade (P/N: OPRS18). The 1350-series yoke accepts a larger universal joint, while the chrome-moly construction adds strength at a critical driveline connection.

“The chrome-moly pinion yokes are important in any vehicle that sees high shock loads,” Cascio elaborated. “This could include hard launches, off-road applications, or any other high-horsepower application. While the cast iron yoke is extremely durable and strong, the chrome-moly yoke provides extra insurance at a reasonable cost.”

Next, Strange techs pressed the differential bearing onto the S-Trac carrier after the ring gear is secured. The bearing must be fully seated against its locating surface so the carrier can be accurately positioned in the housing during backlash and preload adjustment. (Photo Credit: Strange Engineering)

For a 764-horsepower truck with a manual transmission like F-Zilla, that extra insurance is inexpensive compared with the consequences of a driveline failure.

Final Assembly

With the ring gear installed on the S-Trac, the differential bearings pressed into place, and the pinion installed, the S60 is set up using its steel adjuster nuts. Backlash and the gear contact pattern are checked before the center section is closed up.

The bearing cartridge is then installed in the housing, followed by the finned rear cover and its reusable O-ring seal. Strange specifies 35 lb-ft for the rear cover bolts and 15 lb-ft for the bearing-cartridge fasteners.

Then they installed the 13-tooth pinion into the S60 housing with its associated bearings and setup hardware. Pinion depth and bearing preload establish the pinion’s position relative to the ring gear, making this a critical step in achieving the correct tooth contact pattern and long-term gear durability. (Photo Credit: Strange Engineering)

The axle installation brings the independent portion of the equation together. F-Zilla uses GForce Performance Engineering with the axle bolts torqued to 57 lb-ft and secured with blue Loctite. Clearance between the axle hardware and bearing-cartridge bolt heads must also be verified during installation.

“The technicians in the Strange Engineering set-up department have ‘seen it all,’” Cascio said. “Our crew has experience setting up all types of rears up to, and including, Top Fuel rearend assemblies. This is what they do. If a rear doesn’t meet our high standards of quality, it doesn’t leave the building.”

The chrome-moly yoke is installed onto the pinion after the pinion assembly is established. Its job is simple but important: transfer driveshaft torque into the pinion without becoming the weak link when the truck sees a hard launch or other high-shock event. (Photo Credit: Strange Engineering)

With the Strange S60 set up properly and installed, Project F-Zilla has the hardware to handle its new high-performance mission. For more on the rest of the build, including the Godzilla engine, chassis, and other components turning this 1969 F-100 into a serious street machine, follow the full Project F-Zilla build over at StreetMuscle.

With the ring gear and bearings installed, the complete S-Trac assembly is lowered into the S60 housing between the billet main caps. The steel adjuster nuts are then used to establish the carrier’s position, controlling both bearing preload and ring-and-pinion backlash. (Photo Credit: Strange Engineering)

Backlash is set by adjusting the differential position relative to the fixed pinion. The technician checks the clearance between the ring and pinion teeth and verifies the resulting tooth contact pattern before locking in the final adjustment. (Photo Credit: Strange Engineering)

After the center-section gear setup has been completed, Strange techs installed the bearing cartridge. This calls for applying 15 lb-ft for the cartridge-to-rearend fasteners. Proper installation also establishes the mounting interface for the independent axle assemblies. (Photo Credit: Strange Engineering)

The Strange S60’s aluminum cover serves as both a structural brace and the seal that retains the vital fluid. Its ribbed design supports the main-cap area, helping control deflection under gear load, while the reusable O-ring eliminates the need for a conventional paper gasket or RTV. Strange techs torqued the cover bolts to 35 lb-ft. (Photo Credit: Strange Engineering)

Rounding out the rearend build in the POWER shop, Preston Rice test-fit the length for the forthcoming GForce Performance Engineering axle assemblies that connect the S60’s stub shafts to F-Zilla’s independent suspension. Strange specifies 57 lb-ft for the axle bolts with blue Loctite. Clearance is particularly important here because the axle hardware must not contact the bearing-cartridge bolt heads through the suspension’s range of operation. (Photo Credit: Preston Rice)