A reliable two-speed wiper kit keeps classic car builders from dealing with annoying wiring problems on the steering column. Shutting the windshield wipers off manually almost always leaves the blades resting right in the middle of the glass. IDIDIT recognized this common frustration and created a tilt-lever system that solves that problem and offers two speeds, so you can adjust the wipers to the volume of rain you are driving through.

This steering column upgrade controls most standard five-wire wiper motors through a simple push interface. Drivers can easily switch between low and high speeds depending on the weather conditions outside. The system also features an integrated park function that automatically returns the blades to the ideal resting position at the base of the windshield.

Removing the manual guesswork makes operating a classic vehicle in heavy rain much less stressful. Those who purchase the two-speed wiper kit receive a complete installation package ready for the garage.

The box includes the custom tilt lever, a dedicated relay pack, the required wiring harness, and a ground wire. IDIDIT also offers the hardware with either a brushed-aluminum knob or a polished-aluminum finish to match specific interior styling themes.

Keeping the dashboard organized takes priority during any major interior restoration project. By moving the wiper controls right onto the tilt lever, builders avoid drilling ugly holes into a freshly painted metal dash.

Anyone tired of fighting with outdated electrical components will appreciate how the two-speed wiper kit updates the daily driving experience. This functional steering column upgrade gives hot rod owners a reliable way to keep their windshield clear when the weather turns bad.