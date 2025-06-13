Today’s engines are impressive, but they also face modern problems. One such problem is low-speed pre-ignition. This nasty type of engine knock can cause serious damage in some newer gasoline engines. LIQUI MOLY offers Special Tec DX1 5W-30 engine oil, which is designed specifically to help prevent this issue.

The primary task of this oil is protecting an engine’s internal parts from friction and wear. Additionally, a special additive formula works to thwart harmful pre-ignition, which can help the engine last even longer. Beyond that specific task, the oil is also a high-tech, low-friction formula. This means it allows the engine’s moving parts to move more freely, which can improve fuel mileage and performance.

This oil also focuses on keeping the inside of the engine clean and provides good protection against wear, especially during cold starts. So, what cars can use this oil? LIQUI MOLY developed it to meet the strict requirements of modern GM and Opel vehicles, and it has the official GM dexos1 Gen 3 approval. However, it’s not just for GM cars. It also meets the latest industry standards, including API SP and ILSAC GF-6A.

This makes it a suitable choice for a long list of other vehicles from manufacturers, including Ford, as long as they call for this type of specification. For the best results, the company advises users not to mix the oil with other types.

Speaking of Ford, this oil is good news for many Mustang owners. Because the Special Tec DX1 5W-30 meets Ford’s WSS-M2C946-A and B1 specifications, it’s a solid choice for anyone with a Coyote-powered 2011-2023 Mustang GT. If you’re looking for an oil that meets the factory requirements for your 5.0-liter Coyote V8, this one fits the bill while also providing extra protection against modern engine concerns.