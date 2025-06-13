LIQUI MOLY’s Special Tec DX1 5W-30 Oil Protects Modern Engines

evanderespolong
By Evander Espolong June 13, 2025

Today’s engines are impressive, but they also face modern problems. One such problem is low-speed pre-ignition. This nasty type of engine knock can cause serious damage in some newer gasoline engines. LIQUI MOLY offers Special Tec DX1 5W-30 engine oil, which is designed specifically to help prevent this issue.

The primary task of this oil is protecting an engine’s internal parts from friction and wear. Additionally, a special additive formula works to thwart harmful pre-ignition, which can help the engine last even longer. Beyond that specific task, the oil is also a high-tech, low-friction formula. This means it allows the engine’s moving parts to move more freely, which can improve fuel mileage and performance.

This oil also focuses on keeping the inside of the engine clean and provides good protection against wear, especially during cold starts.LIQUI MOLY's Special Tec DX1 5W-30So, what cars can use this oil? LIQUI MOLY developed it to meet the strict requirements of modern GM and Opel vehicles, and it has the official GM dexos1 Gen 3 approval. However, it’s not just for GM cars. It also meets the latest industry standards, including API SP and ILSAC GF-6A.

This makes it a suitable choice for a long list of other vehicles from manufacturers, including Ford, as long as they call for this type of specification. For the best results, the company advises users not to mix the oil with other types. 

Speaking of Ford, this oil is good news for many Mustang owners. Because the Special Tec DX1 5W-30 meets Ford’s WSS-M2C946-A and B1 specifications, it’s a solid choice for anyone with a Coyote-powered 2011-2023 Mustang GT. If you’re looking for an oil that meets the factory requirements for your 5.0-liter Coyote V8, this one fits the bill while also providing extra protection against modern engine concerns.

Article Sources

Liqui Moly
https://www.liqui-moly.com/en/us/
(888) 665-9645

More Stories

IDIDIT Brings Push-To-Start Ignition Systems To Classic Vehicles

New Products

IDIDIT Brings Push-To-Start Ignition Systems To Classic Vehicles

ProCharger’s Latest F-150 Blower Upgrades Belt Out Big Gains

New Products

ProCharger’s Latest F-150 Blower Upgrades Belt Out Big Gains

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading