We Protected Our S650 Project With A Patriotic Indoor Car Cover

Building a project car is the fun part. Preserving it after the wrenches are put away is another challenge entirely. Whether it’s dust settling on fresh paint, airborne debris accumulating between drives, or the inevitable bumps and brushes that happen in a busy shop environment, keeping a performance car looking as sharp as it runs requires more than a quick wipe-down before the next event.

That reality recently led us to outfit Project SC650 with a new layer of protection. As many FordMuscle readers know, our S650-based project isn’t exactly a garage queen. The 2024 Mustang GT Performance Pack has been through dyno testing, product evaluations, photo shoots, and plenty of street miles as we continue exploring the performance potential of Ford’s latest pony car platform.

Project SC650’s aggressive Mustang shape all but disappears beneath the Magic Carpit Stars & Stripes Cover, but its unmistakable proportions still shine through. The breathable stretch fabric conforms closely to the body while providing indoor protection from dust, dirt, pollen, airborne contaminants, and incidental contact that can dull a carefully maintained finish. For enthusiasts looking for an indoor Mustang car cover, the combination of protection and patriotic styling stands apart from the usual sea of gray alternatives. (Photo Credit: Preston Rice/POWER)

With a ProCharger P-1X supercharger system underhood, Project SC650 now delivers 715 rear-wheel horsepower and 534 lb-ft of torque on 93-octane pump gas. That’s serious performance by any measure, and it’s backed up by a finish we’d like to keep looking factory fresh for as long as possible. As a result, we started looking for an indoor car cover that could provide meaningful protection while also fitting the personality of a modern Mustang.

Most enthusiasts have seen the traditional indoor car cover. They’re typically gray, black, tan, or some other neutral color that gets the job done but doesn’t exactly inspire excitement. The Magic Carpit approach takes a different route by wrapping American performance cars in a bold Stars & Stripes design that celebrates the heritage of vehicles like the Ford Mustang.

Magic Material

“It is definitely the special material that gives the perfect combination of durability, density, flexibility, and weight,” Gergely Schütz, owner of Magic Carpit, explained. “It is made to provide perfect protection in the garage. Plus, the flawless, patented design that resembles a great American flag – a design and quality to serve proud Mustang owners to cover their loved ones in a patriotic perfection.”

Designed specifically as an indoor car cover, the Magic Carpit cover is intended to protect against dust, dirt, pollen, airborne contaminants, and incidental contact that can occur while a vehicle is parked. The breathable fabric promotes airflow around the vehicle while helping minimize the accumulation of contaminants on the paint surface. At the same time, the lightweight construction makes the cover easier to handle than many heavier alternatives.

One of the cover’s unique features is its integrated Magic Straps, which provide a quick visual reference point during installation. Combined with the lightweight sub-9-pound construction and flexible material, the straps make it easy for a single person to position the cover correctly and pull it smoothly over the front fascia. It’s a simple detail, but one that makes regular use far more convenient. (Photo Credit: Preston Rice/POWER)

The company says the cover weighs less than 9 pounds, which became immediately apparent during installation. Rather than wrestling with a bulky cover that feels like dragging a blanket across the car, the lightweight material can be unfolded, positioned, and installed by a single person in just a few moments. That’s a welcome benefit for enthusiasts who actually use their cars and don’t want protecting them to become a chore. Of course, the visual presentation is every bit as intentional as the functionality.

“Gray, black, or just sandy brown car covers are boring. Ford Mustangs, true American icons of the gas and combustion era, deserve much more, even when they park idle in the garage,” Schütz said. “If you have a dull jalopy, then choose a boring cover, but if you have a Ford Mustang, pick something real and matching. Choose the one that represents pride and dignity before and after the Mustang V8 engine roars: Stars and Stripes from Magic Carpit and cover with pride.”

American Muscle

Whether you’re displaying a Mustang in a private garage, storing it between events, or simply protecting it during periods of downtime, there’s no question that the patriotic graphics make a statement. Even sitting still, the covered car immediately draws attention and reinforces the Mustang’s identity as an American performance icon. That’s not something you can say about the average gray cover hanging on a shelf. Fortunately, the cover backs up those looks with practical design choices.

“Magic Carpit represents usability, simplicity, and protection. No mirror pockets, no fleece or plush inlay, no plastic buckles or other gimmicks, just the gentle care itself,” Schütz said. “It provides flexibility instead of the forever hassle with mirror pockets, soft and smooth material instead of the might-be-harmful plush lining (Who said cars can feel it at all?), extra ’magic straps’ on the front to always find a clear reference, and topped with the lightest weight possible in the category. All these for the fastest and safest covering, based on years of experience.”

The elastic material stretches neatly around the rear bumper and decklid area without excessive bunching or loose fabric. Rather than relying on complicated mirror pockets, buckles, or rigid attachment points, the design uses flexibility and tension to achieve a secure fit. The result is a clean appearance that follows the muscular lines of the S650 Mustang while maintaining excellent coverage. (Photo Credit: Preston Rice/POWER)

That philosophy became clear the first time we slipped the cover over Project SC650. The stretchable material easily followed the contours of the S650 platform, conforming around the front fascia, hood, roofline, quarter panels, and rear bumper without requiring constant repositioning. Instead of fighting the cover as it tried to spring back into shape, the fabric settled naturally into place and remained there.

The integrated Magic Straps proved particularly useful during installation. Located at the front of the cover, they provide an immediate visual reference point that makes orientation simple. That may seem like a small detail, but anyone who has ever wrestled with a large car cover knows how much time can be wasted figuring out which end goes where.

Clean Protection

Once installed, the cover delivered excellent overall coverage. The material stretched low around the front and rear bumpers while maintaining a clean appearance across the body. It looked tailored to the vehicle rather than loosely draped over it, which contributed to both its appearance and its protective capability.

“ is made of a soft and stretchy material. I was able to pull the cover down over the front and rear bumpers, and it conformed nicely to the shape of the car without curling up or recoiling back,” Preston Rice, Shop/Race Manager at POWER, said. “It provides excellent coverage and protection all around, while looking great with the American Flag print. I found that the softer material looks and performs much better than the old plain-Jane gray cover we previously used, all while providing better coverage, style, and protection overall.”

Even fully covered, Project SC650’s muscular stance remains evident beneath the patriotic Stars & Stripes design. The soft, breathable material stretches smoothly across the decklid, roof, and rear fascia while helping protect the paint from garage dust and airborne debris. (Photo Credit: Preston Rice/POWER)

Another notable feature is washability, which addresses an issue many enthusiasts overlook. A dirty cover can eventually become part of the problem rather than part of the solution. Dust, dirt, and debris trapped in the material can be repeatedly dragged across the paint surface every time the cover is installed or removed.

“Dust is the invisible enemy of every garage, settling quietly on the body, lying in wait to damage the paint or finish. Using a car cover is a thing, but keeping it clean is paramount. Dragging a mucky and scruffy rug on the body — over and over and over — is a nightmare for every Mustang,” Schütz said. “The Magic Carpit car cover is designed to be washed in a standard washing machine and dries quickly, providing impeccable protection against this cunning, invisible enemy before and after a drive. Magic Carpit covers the cars of your dreams and covers problems you don’t even think about.”

Wash & Wear

In the real world, that’s a practical advantage. Being able to toss the cover into a washing machine rather than replacing it when it gets dirty adds convenience and helps maintain the very protection it’s intended to provide. For enthusiasts who regularly drive and enjoy their vehicles, that’s a feature that will likely prove valuable over the long haul.

Better yet, the cover can be washed in a standard washing machine and quickly returned to service, ensuring the protection remains as clean as the Mustang underneath. (Photo Credit: Preston Rice/POWER)

After spending time with the Stars & Stripes Cover on Project SC650, its appeal comes into focus quickly. The lightweight construction makes it easy to use. The breathable, stretchable fabric provides excellent indoor coverage. The washable material helps maintain long-term effectiveness. And the patented patriotic design transforms a normally mundane accessory into something that celebrates the heritage of one of America’s most iconic performance cars.

For owners of 1994 to 2026 Mustangs looking for an indoor car cover that offers more personality than the typical gray alternative, the Magic Carpit Stars & Stripes Cover delivers a compelling combination of protection, usability, and style. More importantly, it performed exactly as intended on our 715-horsepower project pony, providing the kind of practical garage protection that helps preserve a vehicle between cruises, dyno sessions, track outings, and photo shoots. That’s a worthwhile investment whether your Mustang spends its weekends on the streets, at the show field, at the drag strip, or on a road course.