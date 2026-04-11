Classic car owners often face a tough decision when upgrading their dashboard. Enthusiasts want modern reliability and accurate readings, but tearing out that beautiful factory styling feels like a crime against automotive history. Dakota Digital designed the new Mustang RTX Instruments to hide 21st-century technology behind a completely stock appearance. A quick glance inside the cabin reveals what looks like original equipment, preserving the showroom-fresh vibe of a vintage pony car.

The engineering team started from scratch to create CNC-machined housings filled with custom electronics. These direct-replacement gauges require a factory or reproduction bezel to complete the installation. A central control box makes setting everything up incredibly simple. The analog sweep includes a 120-mph speedometer and an 8,000-rpm tachometer alongside precise oil pressure, water temperature, and fuel-level readouts. Every analog gauge, except the speedometer, features a hidden, red LED indicator that instantly warns the driver if a mechanical issue arises.

Once the driver turns the ignition key, the true magic of the Mustang RTX Instruments comes to life. Twin high-definition TFT message centers illuminate in a favorite custom color scheme. These screens give the driver instant access to a system voltmeter, dual trip meters, a million-mile odometer, and an estimated miles to empty display.

Dakota Digital also packed these units with serious performance meters. Drivers can easily track their 0-to-60 mph times, quarter-mile trap speeds, and high-rpm recalls directly from the digital displays. The system seamlessly integrates essential indicators like left and right turn signals, high beams, parking brake alerts, and the check engine warning. Drivers with upgraded drivetrains can even display cruise control status and gear position by way of an optional sensor.

Finding the perfect balance between classic aesthetics and modern performance is the ultimate goal for any restomod build. Bolting a set of these Mustang RTX Instruments into a classic 1967 or 1968 Ford Mustang delivers incredible peace of mind on long highway drives. Owners get the precise engine data needed to protect their investment without ruining the timeless interior design that made these cars legendary.