For owners of Four-Eyed Fox Mustangs, keeping engine temperatures in check is often a battle against age and missing parts. One of the most critical, yet frequently lost components, is the plastic shield that sits beneath the radiator support. National Parts Depot addressed this common issue with their new Exact Reproduction Radiator Air Deflector, offering a factory-correct solution to help these classic ponies run cool again.

Ford originally designed this radiator air deflector to force air through the A/C condenser and radiator rather than letting it escape underneath the car. Over decades of driving, road debris, parking curbs, and speed bumps often shatter or rip these units off, leading to overheating issues on the highway. NPD tackled this problem by sourcing an original NOS Ford unit (P/N D9ZZ-8349-B) as a template.

Their research team discovered that while Ford kept the same part number from 1979 to 1986, the shape actually shifted slightly over the years. To provide the best solution for the widest range of cars, NPD replicated the most commonly used “Type B” shape using factory-style materials for an authentic look and fit.

This reproduction part is a direct bolt-on for 1979-1986 Mustangs and 1984-1986 Mercury Capris. Enthusiasts can install it right in their driveway using hand tools, as it utilizes the factory mounting locations on the lower core support. For those who find their original hardware is missing or rusted beyond salvation, NPD also offers a correct-style hardware kit to make the job easier. While the part fits most cars from this era, NPD advises owners to verify their specific radiator support provisions before ordering to ensure a smooth installation process.

Restoring the cooling efficiency of a classic Fox Mustang protects the engine and improves A/C performance. This simple, often overlooked plastic shield plays an important role in airflow management. With this release, NPD provides a high-quality, researched solution that restores both function and factory aesthetics to the front end of these beloved Mustangs. This radiator air deflector is a small part that makes a big difference.