Fox Mustang owners know the struggle well. You build a 5.0-liter engine that screams, but then you are stuck with a clutch pedal that feels like a leg press machine or a setup that chatters so badly you hate driving in traffic. Finding the middle ground between a track weapon and a street cruiser is tough. That is where the SPEC Super Twin SS-Trim clutch kit steps in to solve the dilemma for 1986-1995 Mustang owners who want big power without the workout.

This hardware isn’t for a stock pony. Rated to handle a massive 900 lb-ft of torque, this unit is ready for serious upgrades, whether you are running a heavy dose of nitrous or a big boost. It is built right here in the U.S. using aircraft-grade aluminum and high-carbon billet steel. The machining is precisely milled to an industry-leading .001-inch, which means everything stays balanced and operates smoothly even at high rpm.

Moving to a twin-disc setup can result in noise and harsh engagement. SPEC Clutch changed that narrative by using dampened, full-faced carbon graphite discs. This material grabs hard when you need it to, but allows for smooth engagement at stoplights. You get the holding capacity of a race clutch with near-stock drivability. It is SFI-approved, so it is legal for the drag strip, but it won’t make your left leg go numb during a commute.

This kit is designed as a direct bolt-in replacement with no shimming required. The box includes everything you need to get the job done, including the pressure plate, both carbon graphite discs, the floater plate, a flywheel, and the alignment tool.

If you have pushed your 5.0-liter engine past the limits of a standard clutch, you don’t have to compromise on comfort anymore. The SPEC Super Twin SS-Trim clutch kit offers a solution that respects the dual nature of a modified Mustang. It handles the abuse of the track while keeping the car enjoyable for a Friday night cruise.