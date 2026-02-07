Team Z’s Fox K-Member Kit Simplifies Godzilla Swaps

For those looking to infuse their projects with modern pushrod power, Ford’s 7.3-liter Godzilla V8 is the answer. However, installing one isn’t always a direct swap. That is exactly where the new Godzilla K-member kit from Team Z Motorsports steps in to solve the geometry puzzle for 1979 through 1993 Mustang owners.

Team Z engineered this setup using what they call a Metal Matrix design, which mixes 4130 chrome-moly and 1018 steel. This combination cuts weight without sacrificing the strength needed to hold up a muscular V8. Team Z paid close attention to the headache areas, like oil pan clearance. They included a centered, dropped rack mount that creates extra room for deep racing pans. You also gain some header clearance, which is usually the tightest spot in any swap. Just keep in mind that this setup requires you to run an aftermarket manual steering rack to make everything work correctly.

The kit is not just a bare frame rail replacement. It comes as a complete package with chrome-moly A-arms and a coil-over conversion kit. You even get to choose your spring rates based on your specific setup, ranging from 110-pound springs for lighter cars up to 200 pounds for heavier builds. There are also options to customize the front suspension geometry further with adjustable A-arms or a 1-inch shorter length for tucking wheels. Because the engine placement is so critical, the system uses solid motor mounts that are specific to Team Z.

Swaps can get complicated, but having the right foundation changes the entire experience. Instead of cutting and welding, you can drop the engine in and focus on the wiring and tuning. Using a Team Z Godzilla K-member kit ensures that the heavy lifting is done correctly so your Fox project can make the most of its monstrous new powerplant.