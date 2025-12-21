Building a fast Fox or SN-95 Mustang means putting power to the pavement. You could spend money on heads, cam, and intake, only to get gapped by a slower car because you spun the tires through first and second gear. Team Z Motorsports addresses that specific struggle with its Xtreme Street Beast Kit #2. It targets 1979-2004 Mustang owners who want to leave the line hard without turning their weekend cruiser into a solid-bushing race car.

Factory-stamped steel control arms act like rubber bands under heavy load. They flex, twist, and cause wheel hop. Team Z replaces those aging components with 100 percent chrome-moly construction. That material switch increases strength significantly while dropping unsprung weight. The package includes double-adjustable upper and lower control arms. Mechanics can fine-tune pinion angles and preload without unbolting the arms from the chassis, saving massive amounts of time at the track.

Many aftermarket suspension setups ruin the driving experience by using metal-on-metal spherical bearings. Those are great for a dedicated strip machine, but they punish you on a rough road. Team Z utilizes urethane bushings in the Xtreme Street Beast Kit #2. These bushings absorb road harshness, keeping the ride quality civilized for street driving while offering enough rigidity to handle a violent launch.

Routing exhaust often becomes a nightmare when upgrading the suspension. Most heavy-duty anti-roll bars force owners to dump their exhaust before the axle because the bar occupies the same space as the tailpipes. Team Z designed its anti-roll bar specifically to clear full tailpipes, preserving the street car look and sound. The kit rounds out with custom-valved, double-adjustable rear shocks and proprietary rate drag springs that fit the stock location.

Getting a Mustang to hook consistently requires a system where every part works in unison. Proper weight transfer and suspension geometry turn tire smoke into forward momentum. Bolting on the Xtreme Street Beast Kit gives a Mustang the foundation it needs to drastically improve traction and shave tenths off those critical 60-foot times.