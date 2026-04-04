If you wanted better shifting and more durability from the manual transmission, but didn’t want to give up the factory’s well-executed electronic enhancements, TREMEC has an upgrade solution for 2019-and-newer Mustang GTs. The latest Ford-specific Magnum XL six-speed package delivers exactly that, combining the brand’s proven aftermarket transmission with a gear-position sensor that allows full retention of the factory rev-matching feature.

“There’s more to the Magnum XL than just shift performance and extended length,” says Mike Kidd, Aftermarket Business Unit Manager at TREMEC.

The Magnum XL’s extended tail housing repositions the shifter more than 8 inches rearward compared to the standard Magnum, allowing proper fitment in the S550 while enabling a rigid, direct-mount shifter. That setup improves shift precision under load, while an integrated isolator helps manage noise, vibration, and harshness for street use. (Photo Credit: TREMEC)

The added gear-position sensor allows the transmission to communicate with the ECU, so rev-matching works as intended on 2019-and-newer Mustang GTs to deliver those butter-smooth downshifts as you decel into the corner and set up for that fast exit. The new XL preserves that driving experience while upgrading the hardware underneath.

For owners who have found the limits of the stock MT-82, it’s a more complete upgrade than previous options. Like the original Magnum, the XL is based on the TR-6060 architecture used in a wide range of OE performance applications. It carries a 700 lb-ft torque rating and supports shifts up to 7,800 rpm, so it’s well prepared to keep up with the demands of high-output Coyote combinations.

Designed to handle serious output, the Magnum XL is rated at 700 lb-ft of torque and supports shifts up to 7,800 rpm. It features a 2.66 First gear, followed by 1.78, 1.30, and a direct 1.00 Fourth, with 0.80 and 0.63 overdrive ratios and a 2.90 Reverse, delivering a balanced spread for both acceleration and highway cruising. (Photo Credit: TREMEC)

The XL’s defining feature is its extended tail housing, which moves the shifter location more than eight inches rearward to suit modern chassis like the S550. That design allows for a direct-mount shifter, eliminating the compliance of factory semi-remote setups that trade precision for reduced noise, vibration, and harshness. To balance that added rigidity, the Magnum XL incorporates a dedicated shift isolator to help maintain acceptable NVH levels for street-driven cars.

Deliveries of this new Magnum XL offering are expected to begin July 1, 2026, via authorized distributors, and, like other TREMEC transmissions, these units can be modified by some dealers for alternate applications or competition use. So if you want a stronger gearbox with better shifting without giving up those slick computer-controlled rev matches, it won’t be long before you can upgrade.