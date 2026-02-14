Unleash Your Coyote With An X-Pipe Designed To Let It Howl

If you are still seeking the exhaust note tailored specifically for your Coyote-powered modern Mustang, Kooks designed an X-pipe exhaust for your ride. The company’s ULTRA X-Pipe was engineered for 2015-and-newer Mustang GTs as a serious upgrade that delivers sound and fury. Built around a full-length 3-inch, long-merge X design, the system focuses on improved exhaust scavenging, sharper throttle response, and a cleaner, more aggressive tone that lets Ford’s free-revving 5.0-liter V8 exhale freely.

The Kooks ULTRA X Touring Active exhaust systems pair the full-length 3-inch ULTRA X-Pipe with Touring mufflers designed to balance volume and refinement. It is the option for Mustang drivers who want a deep, aggressive tone when pushed, without giving up comfort during daily driving or highway cruising. (Photo Credit: Kooks)

Rather than offering only a standalone mid-pipe, Kooks packages the ULTRA X-Pipe as part of a complete 3-inch exhaust system for 2018-2026 Mustang GT 5.0-liter applications. The ULTRA X-Pipe is constructed from 3-inch mandrel-bent 304 stainless steel and is intended to pair with Kooks long-tube headers and front connection pipes, but it can merge with the factory system via the company’s connection-back systems.

Turning things up, the Kooks ULTRA X Shotgun exhaust systems include 3-inch Shotgun valved mufflers for a raw, aggressive sound. (Photo Credit: Kooks)

Buyers can choose between two distinct personalities. The Shotgun systems are for those who want an aggressive exhaust note, while the Touring systems focus on refinement without muting the Coyote’s character. Both options retain full 3-inch stainless construction and are available with either polished stainless or carbon fiber quad slash-cut tips. Pricing ranges from $2,763.88 and $2,974.63.