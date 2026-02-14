Unleash Your Coyote With An X-Pipe Designed To Let It Howl

If you are still seeking the exhaust note tailored specifically for your Coyote-powered modern Mustang, Kooks designed an X-pipe exhaust for your ride. The company’s ULTRA X-Pipe was engineered for 2015-and-newer Mustang GTs as a serious upgrade that delivers sound and fury. Built around a full-length 3-inch, long-merge X design, the system focuses on improved exhaust scavenging, sharper throttle response, and a cleaner, more aggressive tone that lets Ford’s free-revving 5.0-liter V8 exhale freely.
Rather than offering only a standalone mid-pipe, Kooks packages the ULTRA X-Pipe as part of a complete 3-inch exhaust system for 2018-2026 Mustang GT 5.0-liter applications. The ULTRA X-Pipe is constructed from 3-inch mandrel-bent 304 stainless steel and is intended to pair with Kooks long-tube headers and front connection pipes, but it can merge with the factory system via the company’s connection-back systems.
Buyers can choose between two distinct personalities. The Shotgun systems are for those who want an aggressive exhaust note, while the Touring systems focus on refinement without muting the Coyote’s character. Both options retain full 3-inch stainless construction and are available with either polished stainless or carbon fiber quad slash-cut tips. Pricing ranges from $2,763.88 and $2,974.63.
