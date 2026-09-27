Add More Stopping Power With Wilwood’s XRS Brake Calipers

For those who like to take their projects to the track, XRS Calipers from Wilwood offer some mechanical advantages right at the wheel hub. After running hot laps on sticky tires, anyone turning wrenches quickly learns that brake heat and corner weight ruin lap times faster than missing an apex.

Shedding dead poundage off the suspension uprights always sharpens turn-in feel through the steering wheel on corner entry. Wilwood took its classic Superlite radial geometry and race-tested XRZ brake hardware, reshaping the package into a fresh street-and-track stopper.

Carving away excess metal through computer analysis, their engineers sculpted stress-flow forged aluminum around an arching center X-bridge layout. That bridge braces the caliper halves against pedal squeeze while simultaneously venting trapped rotor heat through open cooling ports.

Tipping the scales at a lean 4.5 pounds, each unit trims up to 15 percent of mass off older housings, handing drivers crisp steering response over bumpy mid-corner asphalt. People who already run Wilwood’s narrow four- or six-piston radial setups bypass tedious knuckle fabrication because these fresh castings share identical mounting footprints and rotor widths.

Beneath that forged skin, XRS Calipers from Wilwood rely on stainless-steel pistons to halt blistering friction heat before fluid boils inside the caliper cavities. High-temperature internal seals maintain hydraulic pressure through brutal thermal cycles, preventing the soft pedal feel that ruins a fast session.

Dual bleed screws paired with internal crossover passages let wrenchers mount differential-bore variants either in front of or behind the spindle without routing awkward external bridge lines. Wilwood hard-anodizes every aluminum surface, sealing the metal before applying a high-gloss red or black powder coat to the exterior, which enhances the looks and durability of the calipers.

Squeezing every ounce of braking performance out of an aggressive corner entry requires lighter components that withstand hard punishment. Bolting a set of XRS Calipers from Wilwood delivers genuine race-bred rigidity and thermal control without complicating installation in your home garage.