Rare Roush-Built Cobra Vic Resurfaces At Dealership

The Ford Crown Victoria and its high-performance counterpart, the Mercury Marauder, have consistently earned high praise from enthusiasts. The four-door platform seamlessly blends a muscular V8 engine with a spacious interior, catering to those seeking more comfort or family space than the Mustang offers. Despite their cult-like following, a handful of rare specimens sporadically emerge in the market. The Ford Crown Victoria built for Bob Bondurant, affectionately known as the Cobra Vic, stands as one such distinctive model.

High Performance Driving Vehicle

While the Crown Vic is often associated with comfort, a select few were destined for a different fate at the Bob Bondurant School of High-Performance Driving. These particular models were outfitted with the Cobra’s 4-valve, 4.6-liter engine and a five-speed manual transmission from TREMEC.

In order to enhance safety on the track, a complete roll cage and front-and-rear harnesses were seamlessly integrated into the interior. The bench front seat was replaced with individual bucket seats. A fuel cell replaced the factory tank and the car was equipped with a halon fire suppression system. The exterior was altered in favor of a 1997 infused front bumper and a low profile rear spoiler being added. The complete transformation was done by Roush, before being shipped to Bondurant’s facility in Arizona.

These Bondurant brute editions were limited to just 18 units, rendering them exceedingly rare and seldom seen, let alone available for purchase. Nonetheless, a recent trade-in at Cherokee Auto Group unveiled one of these unique specimens, boasting a mere 26,000 miles on the ticker. Although those miles might have been rough racing miles, the reappearance of this fully equipped Cobra Vic is truly astounding, particularly as a trade-in!

The Vic We All Wanted

While the Marauder represented the closest the public got to a high-performance iteration of the Panther platform, the absence of a manual transmission or Roush build support leaves it slightly less cool than these track day gems. If given the opportunity, we’d relish the chance to take the wheel and explore the driving distinctions that set the Cobra Vic apart from the standard model. There’s a strong sense that these vehicles were an absolute thrill to drive, and fortunately, not something each police force had waiting for us during our youth.