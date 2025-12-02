Proven At The Track, Revology’s Boss 429 Is A Brutal Beauty

Known for its Mustang replicas with modern features, Revology Cars took a huge leap forward with its new Mustang Boss 429. Instead of just modifying existing platforms, they designed this entire car in CAD first. Now, they finally have a physical development mule on the ground, and they recently hauled it out to an automotive proving ground to see if the computer data actually holds up against real asphalt and abuse.

The test day wasn’t a casual cruise. The team hammered the car on the high-speed oval to check for wind noise and stability, then threw it onto a geometry track to twist the suspension and check articulation. It’s a crucial step because, as founder Tom Scarpello said, “The development mule is functionally representative of our production vehicle.” They essentially need to try and break it here so a customer doesn’t run into issues later.

Things went mostly to plan, but real-world testing always reveals gremlins. The team caught a steering bind caused by a bracket installed the day before, which was an easy fix in the garage, but exactly the kind of thing you want to find during a shakedown. They also spent time dialing in the handling on the skidpad. The goal was to ensure the car has safe, predictable understeer rather than snapping into oversteer, keeping the car controllable for anyone behind the wheel.

One of the standout performers was the new cooling system. Revology strapped in a variable-speed fan sourced from the new Ford Mustang Dark Horse. It kept engine temps rock steady and cooled the car down significantly faster after hard runs compared to their older setups. Scarpello noted the ultimate goal of this rigorous process is simple: “You have to have a car that you’re confident in.”

With the chassis and powertrain proving they can take a beating without overheating or falling apart, the team crossed the final hurdle and debuted the car during the LA Auto Show . This Mustang Boss 429 is a serious piece of engineering, combining that legendary muscle car look with the reliability of a modern daily driver.