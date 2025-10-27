Saleen Turns Its Next-Gen Supercar Design Up To 11

It’s been a quarter century since Saleen created a supercar. However, the company set the stage for its next chapter in American performance with the surprise debut of the S11 supercar design at LeMay – America’s Car Museum in Tacoma, Washington. As part of the new exhibition, The Birth of the American Supercar, visitors can see a full-size clay model and design sketches of the interior and exterior of Saleen’s next-generation supercar.

Saleen debuted its new S11 supercar design as part of the LeMay – America’s Car Museum’s The Birth of the American Supercar exhibit. (Photo Credit: Saleen)

Curated by automotive icon Steve Saleen, the exhibit explores the evolution of American-built performance and engineering from early 20th-century pioneers to today’s specialized manufacturers. It’s a year-long celebration of innovation that brings together significant domestic performance cars. The displays will rotate quarterly.

The S11 display adds an interactive twist by allowing enthusiasts to weigh in on elements of the car’s final design. Attendees and online participants will be able to vote on specific exterior and interior choices as part of a crowd-sourcing opportunity. It’s a hands-on way for fans to participate in shaping what could become the next great American supercar.

One Louder

“It’s an honor to debut our S11 design at LeMay – America’s Car Museum, and it gives us an opportunity to hear from American supercar fans at the exhibit and around the world with a special ‘American Idle’ voting opportunity,” Steve Saleen commented. “Throughout the year, we’ll present design choices to participating enthusiasts, and they can choose design details that will end up in our final product.”

A full-size clay model of the Saleen S11 headlines The Birth of the American Supercar exhibit at LeMay – America’s Car Museum. The display lets visitors help decide final design elements of Saleen’s next-generation American supercar, which builds on the brand’s legacy established by the iconic S7, also featured in the exhibit. (Photo Credit: Saleen)

While technical details are still under wraps, Saleen promises that more information about the U.S.-designed and -built S11 will emerge over the next 12 months. Expect updates on its engine, suspension, aerodynamics, and other performance attributes, which are all engineered to push the boundaries of what’s currently available. Saleen hints that the car will be “one louder” than anything else on the market today.

Visitors to The Birth of the American Supercar can also see the original Saleen S7, which debuted 25 years ago. If you are interested in attending the exhibit, you can score tickets here.