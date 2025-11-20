Saleen’s ‘Dream To Drive’ Is A Reality Show For Aspiring Racers

Have you ever wanted to be a race-car driver? Saleen is launching a nationwide talent hunt to find the next generation of racers with a new competition series called Dream to Drive. The show comes from Steve Saleen, Molly Saleen, and Long Walk Studios, the production company founded by award-nominated producers Gia Galligani, Mark Steilen, and Kathleen Burns. It gives everyday dreamers and rising talents across the country a chance to compete for one of motorsport’s most iconic names.

The search kicks off during Las Vegas Race Week as Saleen joins Fan Prix, a free motorsport and lifestyle festival debuting November 21-22 at Resorts World Las Vegas. Open to the public with complimentary parking for locals, Fan Prix brings racing fans closer to the sport with celebrity appearances, interactive exhibits, and hands-on experiences. Steve and Molly Saleen are hosting nationwide tryouts for Dream to Drive as part of the event’s lineup.

Dream to Drive brings together Steve Saleen, Molly Saleen, and Long Walk Studios to create a national search for 10 drivers who will enter the Dream to Drive Racing Academy.

“Performance goes beyond the machine; it’s about the dream,” Steve Saleen said. “Dream to Drive opens the door for a new generation of talent, and Fan Prix is the perfect stage to share that vision with fans. There’s no better place to celebrate passion and performance than Las Vegas during Race Week.”

At Fan Prix, attendees will also see appearances from Romain Grosjean, whose Garage 28 serves as a motorsport entertainment hub for the weekend, as well as driver Nicole Havrda and other personalities participating in panels, meet-and-greets, and photo sessions. The event rounds out its offerings with vintage vehicles, motorsport art, racing simulators, exclusive merchandise activations, and a wellness area.

“The thrill of racing is about connection, between driver and fan, machine and moment,” Grosjean said. “At Fan Prix, we’re creating a place where everyone can feel that energy.”

Contestants will face simulator sessions, karting challenges, and performance tests as they try to earn the coveted Dream to Drive Key.

Meanwhile, Dream to Drive continues to build toward its Season One debut in 2026. Contestants who advance through open tryouts will compete for 10 spots at the Dream to Drive Racing Academy, facing challenges designed to push their skill, heart, and raw speed at major motorsports venues. It all leads to a global reveal at the most famous endurance race in France, where the final racers will debut.

“Dream to Drive is a celebration of American ambition,” Executive Producer Gia Galligani added. “We’re merging the cinematic energy of motorsport with the thrill of discovery, finding new voices, new faces, and new heroes for a new era of racing.”

Tryouts are open now online, and fans can attempt simulator sessions, karting challenges, and other performance tests to earn the coveted Dream to Drive Key and move forward in the competition.