Shelby Bash Slithers Into Sin City To Celebrate 60 Years Of Muscle

Shelby Bash Slithers Into Sin City To Celebrate 60 Years Of Muscle

steveturner
By Steve Turner March 31, 2025

For fans of Carroll Shelby’s high-performance creations, the annual Shelby Bash is slated for April 24-27, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada, to celebrate 60 years of muscle. Hosted by Shelby American, the four-day event slithers into Sin City with celebrity appearances, on-track action, parties, tours, a poker run, a scavenger hunt, and a huge car show that celebrates six decades of the iconic legend and his machines.

We look forward to hosting fans at Shelby American, the home of American performance… — Joe Conway, Shelby American

“The Team Shelby Bash has become one of the most anticipated enthusiast events of the year,” Tracey Smith, Team Shelby International Director, said. “And thanks to our sponsors, we have the opportunity to honor three major milestones that continue to have great influence on automotive culture today. From Hollywood blockbusters to racetracks and streets around the world, the name Shelby still symbolizes a passion for high performance worldwide.”

The Shelby Bash returns to Las Vegas, Nevada, from April 24-27, and will feature celebrity appearances, on-track action, parties, tours, a poker run, a scavenger hunt, and a car show. (Photo Credit: Shelby American)

As part of this celebration, the Bash will host driving sessions at Spring Mountain Raceway on Friday and Saturday, which feature Shelby factory test drivers delivering thrill rides in a 1965 Shelby GT350. Meanwhile, the Friday night festivities include a Spirit of the ’60s party hosted by the Carroll Shelby Foundation inside the Shelby American Heritage Center. The party will feature music, food, silent auctions, and a 1960s costume contest.

A Good Cause

“Philanthropy was an important aspect of Carroll Shelby’s life, which was why he created his charity in 1991,” said Aaron Shelby, Board Member of Carroll Shelby International, Co-President of the Carroll Shelby Foundation. “Since then, the Carroll Shelby Foundation has been helping kids win the race for life through financial support for families facing serious medical issues as well as funding auto tech school scholarships. Team Shelby members are incredible patrons of the Foundation, and we’re excited to share updates with them while providing an opportunity to continue supporting its mission.”

The Saturday night Shelby American banquet honors the 60th anniversary of the Shelby GT350, Shelby 427 Cobra, and FIA Sportscar World Championship, highlighted by appearances by Edsel B. Ford II, Bob Bondurant, Don Prudhomme, Allen Grant, Henry Ford III, and Peter Brock.

Fees from car show participants will benefit the Carroll Shelby Foundation, whose co-president Aaron Shelby (left), is Carroll’s grandson. This charity provides financial support to families that have children suffering serious medical ailments. It also funds scholarships at automotive technical schools.

“Sixty years ago, the iconic Shelby 427 Cobra and Shelby GT350 were unveiled,” Joe Conway, Co-CEO of Carroll Shelby International and CEO of Shelby American, said. “A few months later, Shelby American won the FIA World Sports Car Championship, and is the only time an American car company has achieved this feat. We look forward to hosting fans at Shelby American, the home of American performance, to celebrate the anniversary of this trio of automotive milestones.”

Muscle Show

The festivities wrap up on Sunday as Team Shelby opens the show to all American muscle cars for the first time. Paid vehicle entries to the Make The American Muscle Car Great Again will benefit the Carroll Shelby Foundation, while spectators are welcome to attend free of charge.

“Shelby is the only company to have worked with Ford, GM, and Chrysler to create unbelievable sports and muscle cars over the years,” M. Neil Cummings, Esq, Co-CEO of Carroll Shelby International, Co-President of the Carroll Shelby Foundation and CEO of Carroll Shelby Licensing, said. “While we’re exclusively building performance vehicles based on world-class Ford cars and trucks, we embrace the entire American muscle car culture. Everyone should join us for some high-octane excitement during the Shelby-sponsored ‘Make The American Muscle Car Great Again’ show in Las Vegas.”

For the first time, the car show on the final day of the 2025 Shelby Bash is open to all American muscle cars, so the Blue Oval machines can mix it up with their Big Three rivals.

For more information on the 2025 Shelby Bash or to register your ride for the show, visit the Shelby store here, but don’t delay as registration closes on April 10.

Article Sources

Shelby American
https://www.shelby.com
(310) 538-2914
steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Blown 2021 Mach 1 Belts Out 743 Horsepower On Pump Gas

News

Blown 2021 Mach 1 Belts Out 743 Horsepower On Pump Gas

Performance Tunes For 2024+ NA Coyote-Powered Fords On The Way?

News

Performance Tunes For 2024+ NA Coyote-Powered Fords On The Way?

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading