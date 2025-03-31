Shelby Bash Slithers Into Sin City To Celebrate 60 Years Of Muscle

For fans of Carroll Shelby’s high-performance creations, the annual Shelby Bash is slated for April 24-27, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada, to celebrate 60 years of muscle. Hosted by Shelby American, the four-day event slithers into Sin City with celebrity appearances, on-track action, parties, tours, a poker run, a scavenger hunt, and a huge car show that celebrates six decades of the iconic legend and his machines.

We look forward to hosting fans at Shelby American, the home of American performance… — Joe Conway, Shelby American

“The Team Shelby Bash has become one of the most anticipated enthusiast events of the year,” Tracey Smith, Team Shelby International Director, said. “And thanks to our sponsors, we have the opportunity to honor three major milestones that continue to have great influence on automotive culture today. From Hollywood blockbusters to racetracks and streets around the world, the name Shelby still symbolizes a passion for high performance worldwide.”

As part of this celebration, the Bash will host driving sessions at Spring Mountain Raceway on Friday and Saturday, which feature Shelby factory test drivers delivering thrill rides in a 1965 Shelby GT350. Meanwhile, the Friday night festivities include a Spirit of the ’60s party hosted by the Carroll Shelby Foundation inside the Shelby American Heritage Center. The party will feature music, food, silent auctions, and a 1960s costume contest.

A Good Cause

“Philanthropy was an important aspect of Carroll Shelby’s life, which was why he created his charity in 1991,” said Aaron Shelby, Board Member of Carroll Shelby International, Co-President of the Carroll Shelby Foundation. “Since then, the Carroll Shelby Foundation has been helping kids win the race for life through financial support for families facing serious medical issues as well as funding auto tech school scholarships. Team Shelby members are incredible patrons of the Foundation, and we’re excited to share updates with them while providing an opportunity to continue supporting its mission.”

The Saturday night Shelby American banquet honors the 60th anniversary of the Shelby GT350, Shelby 427 Cobra, and FIA Sportscar World Championship, highlighted by appearances by Edsel B. Ford II, Bob Bondurant, Don Prudhomme, Allen Grant, Henry Ford III, and Peter Brock.

“Sixty years ago, the iconic Shelby 427 Cobra and Shelby GT350 were unveiled,” Joe Conway, Co-CEO of Carroll Shelby International and CEO of Shelby American, said. “A few months later, Shelby American won the FIA World Sports Car Championship, and is the only time an American car company has achieved this feat. We look forward to hosting fans at Shelby American, the home of American performance, to celebrate the anniversary of this trio of automotive milestones.”

Muscle Show

The festivities wrap up on Sunday as Team Shelby opens the show to all American muscle cars for the first time. Paid vehicle entries to the Make The American Muscle Car Great Again will benefit the Carroll Shelby Foundation, while spectators are welcome to attend free of charge.

“Shelby is the only company to have worked with Ford, GM, and Chrysler to create unbelievable sports and muscle cars over the years,” M. Neil Cummings, Esq, Co-CEO of Carroll Shelby International, Co-President of the Carroll Shelby Foundation and CEO of Carroll Shelby Licensing, said. “While we’re exclusively building performance vehicles based on world-class Ford cars and trucks, we embrace the entire American muscle car culture. Everyone should join us for some high-octane excitement during the Shelby-sponsored ‘Make The American Muscle Car Great Again’ show in Las Vegas.”

For more information on the 2025 Shelby Bash or to register your ride for the show, visit the Shelby store here, but don’t delay as registration closes on April 10.