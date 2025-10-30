Sick ’69 Mustang Restomod Set For SEMA Debut In SPAL Booth

The bright lights of Vegas are no strangers to finely crafted automobiles, and a special Blue Oval machine will soon debut in Sin City. Vini’s Hot Rod Shop is putting together a modernized take on a classic, muscular Mustang, and it is set to break cover at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas next week in the SPAL booth.

Designed by Sean Smith and built by Vini’s Hot Rod Shop, both known for producing award-winning custom vehicles, this 1969 Mustang already looks beautiful in the teaser images and videos of the build. Their combined efforts promise a refined, detail-driven interpretation of the classic fastback through the lens of precision craftsmanship and modern design.

Teaser images and videos of the 1969 Mustang Restomod designed by Sean Smith and built by Vini’s Hot Rod Shop hint at the attention to detail behind the show car set for debut in the SPAL booth (#22315) during the 2025 SEMA Show next week. (Photo Credit: Vini’s Hot Rod Shop/SPAL)



Finished in Titan Green, the Mustang pairs its sleek exterior with a one-off interior created by Smith and the Avant-Garde team. The cabin is said to blend premium materials and contemporary styling while preserving the car’s vintage character. Under the hood is a Whipple-supercharged Coyote engine backed by an automatic transmission and a stout rearend. Undoubtedly, that boosted 5.0-liter is cooled by SPAL’s vaunted electric fans, but more details of the build will become clear next week.

If you are attending the show, SPAL plans to unveil a fully custom 1969 Mustang on Tuesday, November 4, at 10:30 a.m. in Central Hall, Booth in booth 22315.