Support SAAC, And You Could Win A 2025 Shelby GT350 For $25!

For more than 50 years, the Shelby American Automobile Club has carried the flag for one of performance’s most storied lineages. Formed in 1975, SAAC set out to preserve the cars that Carroll Shelby created between 1962 and 1970, from Cobras to GT350s and everything they inspired. That mission remains the same today, but includes everything between the first Shelbys and today’s machines. Ownership was never required, but enthusiasm always was. Over the decades, the club also became the recognized authority on Shelby history.

SAAC is now an international nonprofit with the same passion but with modern challenges. Funding a volunteer-driven organization in a digital world is challenging, so this sweepstakes program is a critical source of support for the organization. The current sweepstakes furthers that effort by offering a chance to win one of the most exciting Shelbys ever created. Donations to the sweepstakes help keep the club’s events, publications, and preservation work moving, and every supporter earns a shot at a serious piece of performance history.

(Photo Credit: Evan Klein)

That prize is the 2025 Shelby GT350 with a six-speed manual transmission, so you can row your own gears. Sixty years after the original rewrote the Mustang playbook, Shelby American reimagined the GT350 with modern power and unmistakable heritage. A Whipple-supercharged 5.0-liter Coyote produces 810 horsepower. Shelby-tuned suspension, a Shelby by Borla exhaust, flow-forged wheels with performance tires, and functional aero sharpen its personality on the street and the track. The cabin carries serialized plaques, leather upholstery, and signature Shelby details that tie this limited-production car back to its roots. SAAC will award Serial Number 50 to one donor.

A $25 donation earns an entry into the main drawing and puts you on SAAC’s VIP email and text list. That access unlocks periodic bonus drawings that require no extra steps. One entry gives you multiple chances to take home the car while helping the club protect and promote Shelby history. Donations support SAAC as a 501(c)(7) nonprofit, though they are not tax-deductible. If you want to give back to the community that keeps the Shelby story alive, this is the most direct way to make an impact, and you might just drive home in a 2025 GT350.