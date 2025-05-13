What does a Grammy-winning performer want to hear after the screams of the crowds die down when he leaves the stage? In this case, he wants to hear the sweet sounds of a supercharged Coyote roaring as he slays tires and gets slideways — poppin’ and a rollin’ with the top down.

The artist in question is T-Pain, and you might say he is in love with a drifter. His latest high-performance machine is a 2025 Mustang RTR Spec 5-D convertible built just for him by Vaughn Gittin Jr. and his merry band of Fun-Havers at RTR Vehicles.

“T-Pain is as much a car enthusiast as he is a musician, and being part of his rapid progression behind the wheel in drifting — and his Nappy Boy Automotive movement — is something we’re incredibly proud of at RTR Vehicles,” said Vaughn Gittin Jr., Founder and President of RTR Vehicles.

Revealed at Larry Chen’s Type S Night Lights Pre-Meet Event (in advance of Formula Drift’s Round 2: Road to the Championship event) at Road Atlanta on May 7th, 2025, this isn’t the first time RTR and T-Pain teamed up. However, this Nappy Head x RTR collab did produce RTR’s first-ever convertible drift car.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noah Race (@noahshotthis)

“It all started with the special ‘C137’ Mustang RTR Spec 2 just a couple of years ago. Now, he was ready to level up, and that’s exactly what we did with the first-ever Mustang RTR Spec 5-D Convertible,” Gittin added. “The RTR Vehicles team absolutely nailed this build, blending RTR’s philosophy of redefining performance with a style that only T-Pain and RTR could pull off. I can’t wait to see him stand on the loud pedal and drive it like it was meant to be driven!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Performance Racing Industry (PRI) (@myprishow)

The result is a one-off S650 powered by a Ford Performance Aluminator crate Coyote topped by a Whipple Gen 5 3.0-liter supercharger. This combination can generate four digits, which is more than enough to convert the Falken Azenis rubber mounted on RTR Aero 5 wheels into copious clouds of smoke.

You can expect to see this ride out at drifting and other automotive events, and don’t be surprised to see T-Pain behind the wheel getting it slideways. He not only spits verses, but he can slay tires too.