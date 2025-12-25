This One-Off S650 Is Infused With Nitro Funny Car Swagger

If anyone knows fast cars, it’s a Nitro Funny Car driver, and Buddy Hull put his first-hand experience to work collaborating with Sam Pack Ford on a new special-edition Mustang built to deliver serious street performance. Drawing directly from Hull’s world of nitromethane, clutch management, and reality-blurring acceleration, the Buddy Hull Edition Mustang blends modern S650 hardware with that racing mindset.

The limited-edition build starts with a 2025 Mustang GT Premium powered by Ford’s Gen 4 5.0-liter Coyote V8. FS Performance was tasked with translating Hull’s input into a cohesive package, focusing on horsepower, a solid foundation, and a race-inspired look that reflects his NHRA Funny Car program. Sam Pack Ford displayed the project at its North Dallas dealership, where Hull’s full-size Nitro Funny Car is also on hand to illustrate the connection dramatically.

Under the hood, the Buddy Hull Edition Mustang features a Stage 2 Whipple supercharger atop the 5.0-liter Coyote and paired with a Corsa Xtreme exhaust system. The boosted combo pushes the S650's output to a whopping 900 horsepower. (Photo Credit: Sam Pack Ford)

“This was an amazing opportunity to partner with Sam Pack Ford to design a killer Mustang,” Hull said. “I was able to sit in and give them ideas on the performance levels of the Mustang as well as styling suggestions to make it very personal to my brand. This is a one-of-a-kind Mustang, and I can’t wait to hand it over to a lucky customer.”

Though it might not have 12,000 nitro-fueled horsepower, this is one powerful Mustang. At the center of the build is a Stage 2 Whipple supercharger system that fundamentally changes the character of the Coyote. Paired with a Corsa Xtreme full exhaust, the setup dramatically elevates output while retaining street-friendly manners. The supercharged combination delivers more than 900 horsepower, giving the Buddy Hull Edition performance enough power to run with the big dogs.

That added power is supported by hardware designed to keep the car balanced and usable. A Roush adjustable handling suspension keeps the car planted, while Toyo R888R rubber wrapped around Project 6GR wheels provides the necessary grip.

The exterior treatment leans heavily on the influence of motorsports. A custom FS Performance × Buddy Hull wrap, an RTR front molded lip splitter, and carbon fiber accents set this special edition apart. Carbon fiber accents carry that theme into the cockpit, while Buddy Hull-stitched interior elements distinguish the car from a standard GT Premium while maintaining an OEM aesthetic.

The exterior is defined by a custom FS Performance × Buddy Hull satin black wrap, an RTR front splitter, and extensive carbon fiber components. Project 6GR wheels wrapped in 305 Toyo R888R tires complete the aggressive stance, giving this Mustang a look that announces its performance intent. (Photo Credit: Sam Pack Ford)

The buyer will not only score a limited-edition Mustang but also receive a truly unique experience when they take delivery.

“The person who gets the Buddy Hull Mustang will also get a once-in-a-lifetime experience of sitting in my Nitro Funny Car,” Hull added. “Someone will get the most high-horsepower experience and drive away in a killer Mustang.”

The Buddy Hull Edition Mustang isn’t the last special edition in this line. Sam Pack Ford and Hull plan to expand the program with future Buddy Hull Edition Ford F-150 and Bronco models equipped with superchargers that follow the theme started with this stallion.