Trick Rides Puts A Modern Spin On The Shelby GT350 Legend

There is no arguing that the Shelby GT350 is an absolute legend, but that does not mean it can’t gallop ahead with modern performance while retaining classic style. That is the mission behind the new Shelby GT350TR, a reimagined take on the legendary nameplate that prioritizes performance and real-world capability.

Developed by the team at Trick Rides in Yukon, Oklahoma, the GT350TR blends classic Shelby DNA with current engineering to create a purpose-built performance car. Not a concours-correct reproduction, this build focuses on improving every aspect of the car’s performance, while still honoring the classic look that made the original GT350 an icon.

The GT350TR’s front end balances classic Shelby aggression with modern refinement. Steel body panels maintain the iconic lines, while flush-mounted glass and an integrated splitter improve aerodynamics and give the car a modern vibe. The front suspension and Fox coilovers are visible through the Forgeline wheels, hinting at the track capability lurking beneath the vintage styling. (Photo Credit: Trick Rides)

Power comes from a supercharged Coyote V8 rated at 700 horsepower, paired with a TREMEC six-speed manual transmission, but for buyers who prefer a more traditional approach, Trick Rides also offers an optional naturally aspirated 427ci stroker engine for those who want old-school power. The Coyote combination delivers immediate throttle response and a direct, mechanical feel that fits the Shelby mold. It howls through a custom exhaust system, made up of Ultimate Headers and MagnaFlow mufflers, to deliver a sharp, aggressive tone without sacrificing drivability.

Providing a solid foundation for that performance, the GT350TR is built atop a Roadster Shop chassis that dramatically improves rigidity, ride quality, and handling compared to the original platform. An independent front suspension and Fox coilover shocks allow for precise tuning, while a parallel four-link rear suspension and 9-inch rear axle keep the power planted. Oversized Roadster Shop sway bars at both ends control body motion, giving the car confident turn-in and stability when pushed.

The cockpit is designed for a driver-first experience, pairing modern ergonomics with classic Shelby cues. Racing-inspired seats support aggressive cornering, while the layout keeps all critical controls within easy reach. Materials are a mix of vintage-style trim and modern finishing touches. (Photo Credit: Trick Rides)

“I have admired Carroll Shelby and the Shelby brand my entire life, and that deep respect shaped every part of this build,” Jason Engel, founder of Trick Rides, said. “From the upgraded engine to the drivetrain and braking systems, the GT350TR blends classic Shelby styling with modern engineering. It is a car built to be driven hard but still feels unmistakably like a GT350 from the moment you see it and get behind the wheel.”

The GT350TR rides on lightweight three-piece Forgeline wheels wrapped in Continental Z-rated tires, chosen for their grip and responsiveness. Braking duties are handled by Baer Brakes, with six-piston calipers up front and four-piston units in the rear, providing stopping power that matches the car’s performance potential.

At the rear, Trick Rides’ custom LED taillights modernize the look without sacrificing the GT350’s signature silhouette. Subtle Ringbrothers details (including handles, hinges, and mirrors) streamline the profile, while the upgraded 9-inch rear axle and parallel four-link suspension are engineered to plant the 700-horsepower on tap. (Photo Credit: Trick Rides)

Visually, the car maintains its Shelby identity while incorporating subtle modern updates. Steel body panels preserve the original character, while flush-mounted front and rear glass clean up the lines. Trick Rides custom LED taillights and Ringbrothers handles, hinges, and mirrors refine the look without spoiling the classic design.

Trick Rides Shelby GT350TR Upgrades

Drivetrain

Supercharged Coyote 5.0-liter V8

Tremec Magnum six-speed manual

Optional 427ci Stroker

Steering

Type: Rack and Pinion

Column: Flaming River Tilt

Exterior

Body Panels: Steel

Taillights: Trick Rides LED

Glass: Flush-Mount Glass (Front and Rear)

GT350TR Bumpers and Fascia

Ring Brothers Handles, Hinges and Mirrors

Exhaust

Ultimate Headers

Magnaflow Mufflers

Cooling

Wizard Cooling Module

Wheels and Tires

Front Wheels: Forgeline Three-Piece 18×8-inch

Rear Wheels: Forgeline Three-Piece 18×11-inch

Front Tires: Continental Z-rated 225/40/18

Rear Tires: Continental Z-rated 315/30/18

Brakes

Front: Six-piston Baer

Rear: Four-piston Baer

Adjustable Rear-proportioning Valve

Cross Drilled and Vented Rotors

Suspension

Roadstershop Chassis

9-Inch Pro Iron upgrade

Parallel Four-Bar Rear Suspension

Roadstershop IFS

Sway Bars: Oversized Front & Rear

Shocks: Fox Coilovers

Inside, the GT350TR continues its driver-first approach, blending classic cues with modern functionality. The cockpit is designed to support aggressive driving while remaining comfortable enough for street use, reinforcing the car’s dual-purpose mission.

Built entirely in Trick Rides’ 31,000-square-foot Oklahoma facility, the Shelby GT350TR carries a starting price of $339,000. Of course, extensive customization options are also available. The Shelby GT350TR is aimed squarely at enthusiasts who want a Shelby that can be driven, tracked, and enjoyed without worrying about wearing out a vintage collector car.