Virginia State Police Brings The Heat With S650 Mustang Patrol Car

harrisonnoble
By Harrison Noble April 04, 2025

The stable at the Virginia State Police just got a lot faster. Last weekend at the Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virgina, the law-enforcement branch debuted an all-new Mustang in its fleet. And yes, this VSP-branded S650 patrol car sports the latest-generation Coyote V8 under its hood. Would you expect anything else for a Mustang tasked with state-trooper duty? The department’s new steed will likely live a pampered life of participating in recruiting events throughout Virginia as a marketing tool, but you never know.

If you missed the debut, don’t sweat it. VSP is planning more appearances in the near future. Fans of fast cars and law enforcement alike will have another chance to see the high-performance VSP-branded S650 patrol car up close and personal at future recruiting events. For those interested in a career with VSP, and maybe even a chance to drive its S650 while on duty, keep reading below.

Sr. Trooper M. Zola poses with the Virginia State Police S650 Mustang at the Martinsville Speedway. (Photo Credit: Kenny Webster)

While the Virginia State Police hasn’t published an events schedule for the S650 patrol car as of this writing, the department did comment that it will have a recruiter on site at future appearances, ready to answer questions and provide information about starting a career with the department. VSP encourages anyone interested to stop by and chat with a recruiter.

Whether you’re looking to check out the VSP Mustang in person or a new opportunity to serve the community, keep a close eye on the VSP’s Instagram account for an announcement on where the department is headed next. For more information on joining the Virginia State Police, visit their official website here.

Harrison Noble

Living in San Diego for most of his life, Harrison was exposed to a variety of cars at an early age. His passion for anything that is fast, or has a V8, brought him to Power Automedia.
