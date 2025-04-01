While VMP Performance made waves by switching its allegiance to Whipple Superchargers, the company has a rich history of building and augmenting superchargers based on Eaton’s Twin Vortices Series rotors, which Ford eventually deployed in the factory Trinity TVS superchargers that boosted the 5.8-liter engine under the hood of those 200-mph 2013-2014 Shelby GT500s.

Last year, I accidentally bought all of the remaining Ford stock of the Trinity 2.3 TVS blowers… — Justin Starkey, VMP Performance

Now, VMP is clearing off its shelves by selling off the last remaining new-old-stock Trinity TVS superchargers as well as a few of its own remaining 2.3-liter TVS variants.

“Last year, I accidentally bought all of the remaining Ford stock of the Trinity 2.3 TVS blowers — the last four in the country!” Justin Starkey, President of VMP Performance, said. “These things are bare from Ford, so we’re adding a BPS high-flow elbow and will install a VMP six-bolt hub at no charge if you get a VMP pulley at the same time.”

With only four of these in existence, you better jump on them quickly, as they might already be gone by the time you read this.

“We also have a few NOS Gen2R 2.3s for ’11-’17 Coyote and ’07-’14 GT500…” Starkey added. “We did not forget about the CoBros. We have eight VMP 2.3s for ’03-’04 Cobras available. The elbow will either be Accufab or VMP GT500 style.”

Interestingly, the eight VMP TVS superchargers designed for the 2003-2004 SVT Mustang Cobras, known as Terminators, sold out first.

“The Cobra folks loved and are super nostalgic about the 2.3-liter blowers as they were a sweet spot for a stock-motor car on pump gas,” JD Whitman, Marketing and Media at VMP Performance, added.

If you want any of these Trinity TVS superchargers or the other TVS units, head over to the company’s website before it’s too late.