VMP Releases Final Four Trinity TVS Superchargers For Shelby GT500s

VMP Releases Final Four Trinity TVS Superchargers For Shelby GT500s

steveturner
By Steve Turner April 01, 2025

While VMP Performance made waves by switching its allegiance to Whipple Superchargers, the company has a rich history of building and augmenting superchargers based on Eaton’s Twin Vortices Series rotors, which Ford eventually deployed in the factory Trinity TVS superchargers that boosted the 5.8-liter engine under the hood of those 200-mph 2013-2014 Shelby GT500s.

Last year, I accidentally bought all of the remaining Ford stock of the Trinity 2.3 TVS blowers… — Justin Starkey, VMP Performance

Now, VMP is clearing off its shelves by selling off the last remaining new-old-stock Trinity TVS superchargers as well as a few of its own remaining 2.3-liter TVS variants.

VMP Performance acquired the final four Eaton TVS superchargers built for the Trinity engines that powered the 2013-2014 Shelby GT500s. These were offered for sale with optional upgrades.(Photo Credit: VMP Performance)

“Last year, I accidentally bought all of the remaining Ford stock of the Trinity 2.3 TVS blowers — the last four in the country!” Justin Starkey, President of VMP Performance, said. “These things are bare from Ford, so we’re adding a BPS high-flow elbow and will install a VMP six-bolt hub at no charge if you get a VMP pulley at the same time.”

With only four of these in existence, you better jump on them quickly, as they might already be gone by the time you read this.

“We also have a few NOS Gen2R 2.3s for ’11-’17 Coyote and ’07-’14 GT500…” Starkey added. “We did not forget about the CoBros. We have eight VMP 2.3s for ’03-’04 Cobras available. The elbow will either be Accufab or VMP GT500 style.”

The company also offered a limited number of NOS VMP Gen2R 2.3-liter superchargers for the 2011-2017 Coyote and 2007-2014 Shelby GT500, as well as just eight units for the 2003-2004 SVT Mustang Cobras. Those Terminator blowers sold out first.

Interestingly, the eight VMP TVS superchargers designed for the 2003-2004 SVT Mustang Cobras, known as Terminators, sold out first.

“The Cobra folks loved and are super nostalgic about the 2.3-liter blowers as they were a sweet spot for a stock-motor car on pump gas,” JD Whitman, Marketing and Media at VMP Performance, added.

If you want any of these Trinity TVS superchargers or the other TVS units, head over to the company’s website before it’s too late.

Article Sources

VMP Performance
https://vmpperformance.com
(321) 206-9369
steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

More Stories

VMP Releases Final Four Trinity TVS Superchargers For Shelby GT500s

News

VMP Releases Final Four Trinity TVS Superchargers For Shelby GT500s

IDIDIT’s Lightweight Pro-Fab Steering Column For Fox Mustang Racers

Uncategorized

IDIDIT’s Lightweight Pro-Fab Steering Column For Fox Mustang Racers

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading