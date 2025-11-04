You Could Win A Pristine 1993 SVT Mustang Cobra For $100

Finding an unmodified, pristine Fox Mustang is hard enough in today’s market. Finding a real 1993 Ford Mustang Cobra, the car that launched Ford’s SVT division, is even tougher. Finding one with just 13,000 original miles is almost impossible. Yet, King Supply Co., the giveaway arm of New Jersey’s Truck King, is offering enthusiasts a chance to win exactly that: a collector-grade 1993 Ford Mustang Cobra in its VIP Giveaway 2.

Finished in vibrant red over a gray leather interior, this 1993 Ford Mustang Cobra shows just 13,285 miles. As one of only 4,993 produced, its rarity is well-established, but its condition sets it apart. The organizers describe it as absolutely pristine, a claim backed by a clean Carfax and the presence of all its original VIN stickers still in place. It retains its factory 5.0-liter V8 engine and five-speed manual transmission, making it a perfect snapshot of early ’90s performance.

The company is running this giveaway as an exclusive, limited raffle rather than a sweepstakes. With this kind of format, it increases the odds for all participants. Entry is set at $100, but the field is strictly limited to 2,000 total spots, ensuring a guaranteed winner once sold out. According to the company’s live tracker, the raffle is already gaining momentum with just over half of the entries still available for those looking to secure their chance at the pristine Fox Mustang.

For many enthusiasts who grew up idolizing the 5.0-liter Fox, the 1993 SVT Cobra remains the pinnacle of that era. Finding one that hasn’t been modified, raced, or wrecked is a challenge. Finding one in this time-capsule condition is the holy grail. While barn finds capture the imagination, this preserved SVT Cobra represents a rare opportunity for one winner to bypass the exhaustive search and expensive restoration process. This giveaway is a direct shot at owning one of the cleanest, low-mileage 1993 Ford Mustang Cobras left.