You Have A Few More Days To Win A 1,043HP VelociRaptoR

If you’ve been dreaming of owning a truck with absolutely insane, reliable power, your window is closing fast. Alltroo is running a sweepstakes with a Hennessey Performance VelociRaptoR 1000 as the prize. The entry deadline is this Friday, November 14, 2025.

The prize is a 2025 Ford Raptor R that Hennessey completely tears down and rebuilds into a full-blown, 1,000-plus-horsepower monster truck from the legendary Texas tuning shop. Boosted by a 3.8-liter Whipple supercharger, its 5.2-liter Carnivore engine is fed by a high-flow air induction system and upgraded billet fuel rails. A custom HPE calibration makes it all work together.

Hennessey’s R&D process is pretty intense. It involves dyno tuning and real-world validation at their on-site Pennzoil Proving Ground. The result is a truck pumping out a staggering 1,043 horsepower and 824 lb-ft of torque, all while retaining factory drive modes and a comprehensive warranty.

Hennessey completes the VelociRaptoR 1000 package with a full suspension-leveling kit for a 3-inch overall lift, aggressive VelociRaptor front and rear bumpers with integrated LED lights, 20-inch wheels, off-road tires, and powered electric fold-out steps. The truck is finished in a mean Satin Black with Gunmetal Grey badging. The prize package is huge, valued at over $170,000, and Alltroo is even throwing in $32,750 in cash for U.S. winners to help handle the hefty tax bill. If all that sounds like too much truck, the winner can opt for a $136,500 cash alternative instead.

This Alltroo rally supports a great cause: the Lion Heart Foundation, founded by Green Bay Packers linebacker Micah Parsons. The foundation is dedicated to supporting families, at-risk youth, and Gold Star Families. While no donation is necessary to enter the sweepstakes, every contribution helps this mission. The contest ends on Friday, with the winner scheduled to be announced on January 7, 2026.