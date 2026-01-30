Introducing Project Airstrike, Our F-150 Build Bound For Boost

Full-size F-150s are among the hottest rides in modern Ford performance. Thanks to strong factory powertrains, robust aftermarket support, and increasing interest in multi-purpose pickups, these trucks are no longer confined to menial labor.

To put a centrifugal spin on that movement, we teamed up with House of Boost to create Project Airstrike, a long-term effort focused on transforming a basic 2023 Ford F-150 XL work truck into a performance build that can eventually rip on the race track and dazzle on the dyno.

A primary reason the modern F-150s have gained traction in the performance world is their sheer versatility. These trucks can serve as an everyday vehicle that serves up a sneaky level of performance, and that flexibility is what makes them such an intriguing platform to modify. They are capable of hard work during the week and serious performance on the weekend, often without sacrificing comfort or utility.

The foundation of Project Airstrike is a 2023 Ford F-150 XL, chosen specifically for its no-frills package. The understated exterior means this project will begin as a deep sleeper. (Photo Credit: Avery Anderson/House of Boost)

Fast Foundation

“They’re just simply badass. Put one of the best motors you possibly can think of in the world in a pickup truck,” Larry Hamilton, co-owner of House of Boost, said. “Now you’ve got a multipurpose truck that you can work out of, race out of, tow out of, and just kick some butt.”

That capability extends beyond Coyote 5.0-liter horsepower alone. Modern driveline technology plays a key role in how effectively these trucks can put power to the ground, particularly in less-than-ideal conditions where traction is often a limiting factor.

The factory Coyote 5.0-liter V8 engine will remain untouched at the outset of the project, so we can see just how much the supercharger changes its performance before the project progresses. (Photo Credit: Avery Anderson/House of Boost)



“Plus, you’ve got four-wheel-drive capabilities, so we can hook up on gravel or coming out of a car wash in the winter,” Jordan Overstreet, co-owner of House of Boost, added.

Flight Plan

Project Airstrike is designed to show how power, traction, and durability are developed in the real world. After acquiring the truck, it was delivered directly to House of Boost, where the team began by documenting exactly what the F-150 could do in factory trim. Testing included both chassis dyno pulls and dragstrip passes to establish baselines before modifications began.

With that data in hand, the first major upgrade arrived when Erik Radzins, Director of Communications and Calibrations at ProCharger, personally delivered the Stage 2 supercharger system that serves as the foundation for the early phases of the build.

Baseline dyno testing recorded peak rear-wheel output of 367.27 horsepower and 414.47 lb-ft of torque. These numbers establish a reference point for our gains as boost, fuel, and airflow changes are introduced in later phases. “You can’t complain about 367 wheel horsepower stock,” Hamilton said. “I think that’s pretty awesome. I mean, it’s 13-second capabilities out of a basic work truck.” (Photo Credit: Avery Anderson/House of Boost)

While the F-150 offers a strong foundation, the House of Boost team is approaching the project with a clear understanding of the platform’s strengths and weaknesses. Building a fast full-size pickup is not the same as building a lightweight car, and the realities of mass, packaging, and intended use must be addressed as power increases.

“Its weakness, I would probably say, is weight, but the driveline parts are super strong, and if you go with a standard cab, you can’t really take the kids with you unless you do some crazy stuff,” Hamilton said.

To account for those realities, the project will feature progressive phases that build power and capability, and document the improvements along the way. Early mods will focus on forced induction with the P-1X supercharger, upgraded fuel delivery, and evaluation across multiple boost levels.

Evolving Performance

As the combination evolves, the project transitions to E85 capability, improved airflow, and expanded dyno and track testing. Later phases concentrate on traction, driveline durability, and chassis support before moving to a larger supercharger, an upgraded transmission, and ultimately a fully built engine combination.

At the drag strip, the F-150 delivered a best pass of 14.01 seconds at 98.63 mph in factory form, which is a nice number out of the gate. Once the boost starts flowing, this truck is going to fly. (Photo Credit: Avery Anderson/House of Boost)

Beyond the hardware, the project also serves to develop a well-rounded combination that takes the road that is, thus far, less travelled.

“The mission is to show that we can make essentially just a work truck go fast, and that ProCharger has a place in the truck market, and it can do the things that all of the other forced induction options are doing,” Overstreet said.

Centrifugal Spin

That philosophy is also why the build won’t immediately jump to the largest supercharger option. House of Boost plans to fully explore the capabilities of the P-1X before stepping up, using data to guide each decision.

Erik Radzins, Director of Communications and Calibrations at ProCharger, personally delivered the ProCharger Stage 2 system, marking the official start of the build’s transformation, so stay tuned. Centered around the proven P-1X supercharger, the early phases of Project Airstrike focus on extracting maximum performance from this combination before eventually stepping up to a bigger blower. (Photo Credit: Avery Anderson/House of Boost)

“I think the ProCharger is a great power adder for the application because it can do the work,” Hamilton said. “One of the biggest things I think falls into place with ProCharger versus others is that people don’t think they make any torque and power down low. We are definitely going to prove that theory wrong with this awesome project.”

Project Airstrike will unfold with comprehensive coverage across our website, our social channels, and House of Boost’s platforms. We’ll document each phase for a look at how a sleeper work truck evolves into a serious performance pickup, so be sure to follow along.