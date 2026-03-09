Project Airstrike’s mission is to see how high its performance can fly with centrifugal supercharging onboard. The FordMuscle and House of Boost collaboration is meant to deliver a street-driven F-150 capable of serious track performance. The first giant step for all truck kind is forced induction. We chose a path that is popular on Mustangs, but warrants further investigation on an F-150.

The Coyote 5.0-liter V8 thrives on airflow, and a centrifugal unit complements the engine’s high-RPM efficiency by building boost progressively in line with the factory powerband. In a full-size truck, that power curve is easier to manage than the instant torque hit of a positive-displacement blower because it reduces driveline shock, helps maintain traction, and keeps the chassis more composed as acceleration builds. Rather than fighting the power, the truck can apply it cleanly, especially after we enhance the suspension later on.

Project Airstrike is our collab with House of Boost, designed to showcase a methodical approach for optimizing the performance of a modern. Coyote-powered F-150 with ProCharged boost. Rather than stacking parts and chasing a single dyno number, each upgrade is validated via dyno testing, drag testing, and real-world driving to establish a reliable performance baseline before moving to the next phase. The long-term objective is a street-capable truck with the hardware and consistency to support legitimate 9-second passes. (Photo Credit: Avery Anderson/House of Boost)

“As a guy who has been around boosted V8s my entire career, I can’t think I have ever been this excited about a platform,” Erik Radzins, Director of Communications and Calibrations at ProCharger, enthused. “These ProCharged F-150s are so fun to drive, I wish I could just pass one around to all my friends and family, just to see the crazy smile they would get when they pushed the loud pedal down. Hats off to every engineer at both Ford Motor Company and ProCharger.”

ProCharger’s Stage 2 system fits the bill for this build, especially when optioned with the vaunted P-1X head unit. It delivers a substantial increase in output while staying within the comfort zone of the factory long-block, establishing a durable performance baseline before additional power is introduced. The system is engineered as a complete package with matched hardware, intercooling, fuel injector upgrades, and a supplied calibration designed to bring the entire powertrain into sync once airflow increases.

Boost and Coyote engines are fast friends, and that extends to the modern, 5.0-liter pickups as well. To deliver the boost for Project Airstrike, we chose a ProCharger Stage 2 supercharger system (P/N 1EA511-SCI; $8,699), which you might recall was personally delivered to House of Boost by Erik Radzins, Director of Communications and Calibrations at ProCharger. We elected to run the optional P-1X supercharger head unit, it includes a dedicated eight-rib supercharger drive, a 1,600-horsepower-capable air-to-air intercooler, and the necessary fuel system enhancements to support up to 12 pounds of boost. “It’s very straightforward, really simple to install, and it looks amazing,” Jordan Overstreet, co-owner of House of Boost, said of the ProCharger kit and its installation. (Photo Credit: Avery Anderson/House of Boost)

Perfect Match

“What makes the P-1X great is also what makes the Coyote great — a massive powerband and huge room to grow. Just like a Coyote is perfect for making 400 or 1,000 wheel horsepower, the P-1X is the perfect blower for anything from 600 to even 1,000 wheel horsepower,” Radzins explained. “What’s great is that the P-1X still uses the fully billet gearcase that has been proven over the past 20-plus years, supporting both crazy power, as well as hundreds of thousands of miles of usage without breaking a sweat. The only changes were the ‘airflow’ side of things to match these amazing motors. I mean, seriously, they belt out wicked amounts of torque for a centrifugal compressor.”

To kick off the installation of the Stage 2 ProCharger kit, the House of Boost team disconnected the battery to protect the factory electronics before removing the factory intake system, airbox, radiator shroud, grille assembly, and active shutters. Opening the front of the truck creates the space necessary for intercooler placement while also improving installer access for routing charge pipes, vacuum lines, and brackets cleanly. (Photo Credit: Avery Anderson/House of Boost)

To match that airflow, the ProCharger calibration plays a critical role in optimizing the factory programming to make the most of the new hardware and increase airflow. Modern F-150s rely on torque-based engine-management strategies that directly influence the shifting characteristics of the 10R80 10-speed automatic. When airflow and cylinder pressure rise dramatically, the factory ECU must respond to those changes so the transmission responds appropriately for both performance and durability.

“Honestly, the engine side of things is pretty straightforward,” Radzins shared. “Most of the time is spent on the transmission side of the calibration to make sure the truck shifts lightning fast (right at 2 milliseconds) and still retains its torque management, so the trans will live a long and happy life. The ProCharger and the Coyote make it way too easy to make the horsepower.”

Next, they drained the coolant and cut the lower radiator hose for the fitment of the supplied extension and straight coupler. This step ensures proper clearance between the hose and the supercharger bracket spacer, preventing abrasion that could lead to hose failure when the Coyote torques under load. Likewise, the included electric fans supplanted the factory units to ensure proper clearance for the dedicated blower drive while ensuring proper engine cooling. (Photo Credit: Avery Anderson/House of Boost)

With the companion calibration provided with the kit flashed into the stock ECU, the truck behaves with OEM composure. Part-throttle driving remains smooth, shift quality stays predictable, and the powertrain operates as a cohesive system, which is ready to put the newfound power on the track.

Bolt-On Gains

“It feels amazing,” Jordan Overstreet, co-owner of House of Boost, added. “It drives like stock when you’re just cruising around, and it rips when you get on it.”

Baseline testing established that, in naturally aspirated form, Project Airstrike produced 364.88 horsepower and 412.10 lb-ft of torque at the wheels on House of Boost’s in-house Dynojet chassis dyno. Those numbers were respectable for a stock truck, but they also highlight how much headroom exists in the Coyote platform.

The Stage 2 system includes a dedicated supercharger belt drive to ensure more consistent belt traction and boost. To achieve that, House of Boost installed the Innovators West crankshaft damper, which includes ample ribs to drive the factory accessory drive and the P-1X supercharger drive. (Photo Credit: Avery Anderson/House of Boost)

After installing the ProCharger Stage 2 system, larger injectors, and flashing the calibration, the truck returned to the rollers. Boost climbed smoothly during the pull, and the power curve carried with authority through the upper RPM range without instability or drop-off. When the dyno rollers spun to a stop, the screen showed 640.46 horsepower and 513.49 lb-ft of torque at the wheels, yielding an increase of roughly 275 horsepower without cracking open the stock Coyote.

The supercharger bracket mounts using precision-machined spacers that establish exact pulley alignment relative to the crank. Proper alignment is essential at elevated blower speeds, as even minor deviation can accelerate belt wear, introduce vibration, or compromise boost consistency. The heart of this system is the proven and potent ProCharger P-1X head unit, which can grow from bolt-on street performance to four-digit output given the proper supporting upgrades. Before installation, the House of Boost crew poured in six ounces of ProCharger blower oil into the self-contained head unit. Its dedicated lubrication system protects the internal step-up gears and bearings without requiring engine oil feed or return lines, which makes installation easier while ensuring durability. (Photo Credit: Avery Anderson/House of Boost)

“Anyone with a boosted F-150 knows that with stock cats/stock exhaust and run-of-the-mill pump gas, it’s pretty hard to crack the 600-wheel-horsepower mark without E30 blends or more boost,” Radzins said of the initial supercharged results. “So ripping off 640 wheel horsepower on the first pull is music to my ears as a calibrator. And, I know it can only go up from there, as the mods change and allow for more power production safely.”

Catch Me If You Can

When you start adding boost to Ford’s Gen 3 Coyote, managing crankcase vapor is a concern. After Project Airstrike gained ProCharger boost, it was time to keep the combustion chambers clean. Centrifugal boost builds with rpm and pulls hard up top, but increased cylinder pressure also raises the amount of oil vapor moving through the PCV system. Let that migrate into the intake, and you risk lowering effective octane while introducing deposits where you don’t want them.

UPR Products’ Plug N Play Single-Valve Oil Catch Can Separator (P/N 5030-269-1; $219.99) is engineered specifically for the 2021–2023 F-150, and the install reflects that OE-minded approach. The billet-aluminum can attaches using an existing battery tray provision, and the Plug N Play fittings lock directly into the factory PCV routing. Since there is no cutting and no drilling, the truck can be returned to stock quickly if needed. Braided hose and billet ends replace the factory plastic lines, providing greater durability under boost and heat. Internally, the can’s patented multi-chamber diffuser promotes proper collection and condensation rather than relying on a basic filter.

House of Boost also added UPR’s Clean Side Separator (P/N 5043-269-1; $149.99) and a high-flow check valve to improve crankcase evacuation. The result is steady idle quality and consistent throttle response during dyno sessions. Installation takes about 10 minutes, but the protection it adds makes it a smart upgrade for any hard-driven, ProCharged F-150.

Ready To Haul

Crossing the 640 rear-wheel horsepower threshold sets the stage for an impressive project moving forward. Project Airstrike is ready to move into its big-power era, and to really unleash that potential, our next phase will focus on supporting the output the engine is already capable of producing.

“It is an absolute riot,” Larry Hamilton, co-owner of House of Boost, enthused.

The Stage 2 system’s dedicated drive belt separates the supercharger’s motivation from the factory accessory drive. The arrangement is adjustable, allowing precise tensioning so the belt maintains grip during boost events without excessively loading the blower bearings. (Photo Credit: Avery Anderson/House of Boost)

Increasing the fuel system capacity will provide the flow needed to support high-ethanol E85 fuel, while an upgraded exhaust will ensure durability and improve performance by reducing backpressure. These upgrades will build on that foundation and position the truck for the next horsepower level and much quicker elapsed times.

“It’s only up from here,” Hamilton added. “So, yeah, it’s gonna just be a party.”

The House of Boost crew secured the intercooler using driver- and passenger-side brackets along with supplied spacers to keep the core square to incoming airflow. Effective charge-air cooling plays a major role in delivering consistent power by lowering intake temperatures and reducing the likelihood of heat soak during repeated pulls. (Photo Credit: Avery Anderson/House of Boost)

Three-inch aluminum tubing routes compressed air from the supercharger discharge to the intercooler. Silicone couplers were trimmed for proper engagement, and heavy-duty T-bolt clamps were used to maintain sealing integrity once boost pressure increases. Installed along the charge path and referenced to manifold vacuum, the ProFlow blow-off valve vents excess pressure during throttle lift. This prevents compressor surge, reduces stress on the blower, and helps maintain smooth drivability between gear changes. Larger 3.5-inch tubing carries cooled charge air toward the throttle body before transitioning through a reinforced silicone reducer. Maintaining diameter across most of the cold side supports airflow volume while the reducer preserves velocity as air enters the intake. (Photo Credit: Avery Anderson/House of Boost)

After verifying clamp torque, belt alignment, wiring clearance, and coolant levels, the House of Boost crew flashed the supplied ProCharger calibration into the ECU. The tune recalibrates fueling, ignition timing, torque modeling, and transmission strategy so the powertrain operates as an integrated system, so it drives as well as it performs. (Photo Credit: Avery Anderson/House of Boost)

With the installation complete, Project Airstrike produced 640.46 horsepower and 513.49 lb-ft of torque at the wheels on House of Boost’s Dynojet chassis dyno. The naturally aspirated baseline measured 364.88 horsepower and 412.10 lb-ft, confirming a gain of roughly 275 rear-wheel horsepower while maintaining the drivability expected from a modern boosted truck. (Photo Credit: Avery Anderson/House of Boost)