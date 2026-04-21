If you are just tuning in, Project Airstrike is a Ford Muscle x House of Boost collaboration meant to see just how far we can push the streetable performance of Ford’s Coyote-powered pickup. After making big gains with the ProCharger P-1X blower, our humble 2023 Ford F-150 XL work truck was ready to soar with more performance.

With HOB’s Jordan Overstreet spinning the wrenches, we set out to further our pickup’s performance by optimizing the supercharged combo with the most logical next upgrade.

Project Airstrike has already proven what a bolt-on ProCharger P-1X supercharger can do for the Gen 3 Coyote-powered F-150, nearly doubling output in out-of-the-box form. However, as boost climbs, the factory exhaust quickly becomes the limiting factor, so it was time for an exhaust upgrade. (Photo Credit: Avery Anderson/House of Boost)

“Last time out, we were limited by the stock catalytic converters. That’s really the biggest restriction on these new Coyote trucks — they’re just not designed to handle boost,” Overstreet said. “Even at stock power levels, they can be a failure point. So today, we’re getting rid of that limitation, removing the factory cats and manifolds, and stepping up to a set of Stainless Works headers so we can actually see what this combo will do.”

Project Airstrike has already proven what a bolt-on centrifugal supercharger can do for the Gen 3 Coyote-powered F-150, nearly doubling output in out-of-the-box form. However, as boost climbs, the factory exhaust quickly becomes the limiting factor. This phase removes that restriction with a set of Stainless Works long-tube headers, allowing the ProCharged 5.0-liter V8 to breathe more efficiently, increase boost, and build a stronger foundation for future gains on the dyno and at the track. (Photo Credit: Avery Anderson/House of Boost)

Uncorking The Exhaust

The first step to removing that restriction requires disassembling the factory exhaust and preparing the engine bay. Removing the crossmember, heat shields, starter, and even the air conditioning compressor allowed free access to the cylinder heads. The stock Y-pipe and manifolds came out, along with mounting studs and fasteners.

“When you lay the factory manifolds next to these 1-7/8-inch Stainless Works headers, the difference is obvious,” Overstreet explained. “The stock pieces are extremely restrictive, and this is a major upgrade in both flow and overall construction.”

The upgrade centers on Stainless Works 1-7/8-inch long-tube headers engineered for the 2015-2026 5.0-liter F-150 (P/N FT18HCAT; $2,695). Stainless Works builds the system from mandrel-bent stainless steel with optimized primary lengths and collectors, replacing the restrictive factory manifolds while connecting to the stock exhaust. This configuration improves exhaust scavenging and flow while allowing us to isolate gains by retaining the factory cat-back. (Photo Credit: Stainless Works and Avery Anderson/House of Boost)

For drag and dyno purposes, the headers were installed with cat deletes to remove as much restriction as possible and gather clean dyno data.

“Since we are planning on high-boost testing, we’re running cat-delete pipes for now, strictly for dyno and development purposes,” Overstreet explained. “This truck will have catalytic converters back on it when it leaves the shop, but for testing, we want to remove as much restriction as possible and get clean data on what the blower and headers can do together.”

House of Boost’s Jordan Overstreet gets started by disconnecting the battery and safely raising the truck on a lift. He then unbolts and removes the crossmember, exposing the Y-pipe and manifold connections above it. With access opened up, Overstreet unplugs all oxygen sensors, disconnects the Y-pipe and removes it from the truck. This clears the way to the factory exhaust manifolds. (Photo Credit: Avery Anderson/House of Boost)

Bolt-On Upgrade

The Stainless Works headers (P/N FT18HCAT; $2,695) are long-tubes with 1 7/8-inch mandrel-bent primaries designed to improve scavenging and reduce backpressure. Surfaces were prepped with O 2 sensor-safe high-temp RTV, studs and nuts torqued to OEM specifications, and clamps left slightly loose until final alignment. Lead pipes were attached with 3-inch slip-fit clamps, and we reinstalled the factory oxygen sensors using the provided wiring extensions.

Overstreet removed the 16 manifold fasteners, eight per side, and pulled the restrictive factory manifolds off the cylinder heads. He then removes the factory studs, preparing the heads for the new headers. (Photo Credit: Avery Anderson/House of Boost)

Overstreet pulled the fender liners to improve the view for the camera and make the job a bit easier. He also unbolted the air conditioning compressor to make more room to work, but overall, the installation is a simple remove-and-replace operation. After removing the factory manifolds and factory studs, you clean the head surface and bolt on the Stainless Works long-tubes using the high-temp RTV and fasteners.

He then double-checked the clearance around wiring, hoses, and the driveshaft. Once the setup was heat-cycled during testing, he re-torqued the header bolts and retighted the exhaust clamps to ensure the system was leak-free.

Before installation, Overstreet applies high-temperature, oxygen-sensor-safe RTV to the header flanges to ensure a proper seal. Once the sealant became tacky, he positioned the Stainless Works headers in place, installed the hardware, and torqued everything to factory specifications. (Photo Credit: Avery Anderson/House of Boost)

Rolling Strong

Back on the dyno, the gains were immediate. Headers alone, with no other changes, increased wheel horsepower from 644.50 to 666.38 and torque from 519.05 to 544.15 lb-ft, for gains of 21.88 horsepower and 25.10 lb-ft of torque, respectively.

“That’s the kind of gain you want to see from a header upgrade — real, measurable power just from removing restriction,” House of Boost’s Larry Hamilton said. “It takes the ceiling off the factory catalytic converters.”

With the headers mounted, Overstreet reinstalled all the factory bits that were in the way and routed the new lead pipes. For this phase of testing, he installed test pipes in place of catalytic converters to eliminate restriction and generate clean dyno data. (Photo Credit: Avery Anderson/House of Boost)

Next, HOB swapped to a smaller blower pulley — from 4.63 inches to 4.25 inches —increasing boost from roughly 11 psi to 14 psi. Still on 93-octane fuel and the base ProCharger calibration, Project Airstrike gained 85.81 horsepower and 34.51 lb-ft of torque at the wheels with peak outputs of 752.19 wheel horsepower and 578.46 lb-ft of torque.

“After swapping to the 4.25 pulley, the truck jumped to 752 horsepower at the wheels. That’s a massive increase from just pulley and airflow changes,” Hamilton added. “This is exactly what testing is about — making one change at a time, validating the results, and building a combination step by step.”

He then connects the system back to the factory exhaust using the supplied clamps, retaining the stock cat-back to isolate the gains from the headers and upstream changes while maintaining a stock exterior appearance. After aligning the entire system, Overstreet tightened all clamps from front to back, heat-cycled the truck, and rechecked clearances and connections. The result is a significantly less restrictive exhaust system ready to support increased airflow and boost. (Photo Credit: Avery Anderson/House of Boost)

Those gains are really a testament to the potential baked into Ford’s Coyote 5.0-liter V8 engine platform, especially when a generous dose of ProCharger boost is applied. We plan to keep pushing that envelope in the near future, but for now, it’s worth savoring these gains.

“Going from 644 wheel with a completely stock exhaust to 752 with headers and a pulley — on pump gas and a stock fuel system — shows just how much these trucks respond to airflow and boost,” Hamilton added.

Where we left off in the last installment, Project Airstrike had already evolved from its naturally aspirated baseline of 364.88 horsepower and 412.10 lb-ft of torque to producing more than 640 horsepower at roughly 10 psi with the out-of-the-box ProCharger system. For this round, it sat at a baseline of 644.50 horsepower and 519.05 lb-ft. Building on that foundation, the addition of Stainless Works long-tube headers and HOB cat-delete pipes, while retaining the same 4.63-inch pulley and 93-octane fuel, pushed output to 666.38 horsepower and 544.15 lb-ft of torque, with boost increasing into the 11-12 psi range, all achieved without any tuning changes. (Photo Credit: Avery Anderson/House of Boost)

Track Tested

While the dyno is useful for quantifying the gains from each mod, the real performance is where the rubber meets the road. Some impromptu street testing showed the truck could pull mid-7-second eighth-mile runs near 100 mph even while fighting traction. However, a trip to the local drag strip delivered an impressive improvement despite only logging one conservative pass.

“We finally got it out to the track and made a pass on 93 octane. It went 11.35 at 120 mph…that was a conservative hit,” Hamilton said. “For a full-weight truck on pump gas, that’s a strong number, especially considering there’s more in it based on the datalogs.”

Stepping down to a more aggressive 4.25-inch pulley further leverages the improved airflow, driving boost to approximately 14 psi and resulting in 752.19 horsepower and 578.46 lb-ft of torque. The 85.81 horsepower and 34.51 lb-ft gains highlight the compound effect of reduced backpressure on a centrifugal supercharger combination, where improved exhaust flow supports increased compressor efficiency and higher mass airflow. (Photo Credit: Avery Anderson/House of Boost)

In stock form, this unassuming pickup ran a solid 14.01 seconds at 98.63 mph, but with the supercharger and headers, it shaved 2.65 seconds off its elapsed time and tacked on 22 mph. Those are impressive gains, especially considering we are still running the out-of-the-box ProCharger calibration and burning 93-octane pump gas.

Some impromptu street testing delivered impressive results, with Project Airstrike running consistently in the 7.6-second range in the eighth mile with the headers installed. With that in mind, we were ready to see how it would run on a full quarter-mile pass at the drag strip. (Image Credit: House of Boost)

“I’m impressed just to take a truck that looks like your regular, old work truck that you’d see at every construction site in America, and watch it go 11.30s in the quarter mile is pretty impressive,” Overstreet added.

As impressive as it is at this stage, Project Airstrike is really just gaining altitude. Next, we plan to upgrade the fuel system so we can push harder with higher-octane E85 fuel, elevate the combination, and open the door to more gains with additional upgrades.