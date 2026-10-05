Modern Ford F-150s are a whole movement these days. With a proven Coyote engine option to build on and truck practicality to boot, these trucks have evolved into a trendy foundation for big-power builds. With huge horsepower onboard, traction becomes paramount. To that end, Ridetech developed its four-link rear suspension for 2015-2026 Ford F-150 pickups.

“The 2015-2026 F-150 has become one of the go-to platforms for late-model truck performance, particularly with the combination of Ford’s 5.0-liter Coyote architecture and the availability of a single-cab, short-bed configuration. That combination has created a tremendous foundation for street and performance builds. Ridetech has had great success with our existing F-150 suspension solutions, including our performance lowering systems and traction bars, but we saw an opportunity to expand the capabilities of the platform even further,” Blane Burnett, Marketing Manager at Ridetech, said. “Our recent StreetGRIP and Touring lowering kits have helped us address different areas of the F-150 market, and the new bolt-on four-link takes that a step further by giving owners substantially more control over their F-150’s rear suspension. The goal wasn’t simply to replace the factory leaf springs. It was to create a rear suspension that gives F-150 owners the adjustability and tuning capability that performance-oriented applications demand.”

Ridetech’s F-150 four-link replaces the factory leaf springs with dedicated links for rear axle positioning and separate coilovers or ShockWaves for suspension support and damping. Adjustable instant center and anti-squat range from 50 to 230 percent, while the adjustable Panhard bar keeps the axle centered at the desired ride height. The No-Notch version supports up to a 5-inch rear drop, while the C-Notch version allows up to 7 inches. (Photo Credit: Ridetech)

Putting that power to the pavement is where things get interesting. Ridetech’s new F-150 four-link replaces the factory leaf-spring setup with dedicated links for locating the rear axle, allowing the suspension geometry and spring and shock package to perform separate jobs. That opens the door to adjustments that simply aren’t available with the factory arrangement, including adjustable instant center and anti-squat from 50 to 230 percent.

For a high-horsepower F-150, that geometry improves power transfer and traction while providing greater articulation and better ride-quality characteristics than the OE leaf-spring setup. The adjustable Panhard bar keeps the rear axle properly centered at the desired ride height and is designed to fit around the factory spare tire, single-side exhaust systems, and the additional shield used on PowerBoost models.

Two Ways Down

Ridetech offers the four-link in No-Notch and C-Notch configurations, giving enthusiasts two paths to a lower truck. The No-Notch version supports up to a 5-inch rear drop, while the C-Notch setup allows up to 7 inches. The C-Notch requires frame cutting, while the four-link itself is a bolt-in design with no welding required.

Those rear configurations also form the foundation for complete performance lowering kits. The full front-and-rear packages provide a 4-inch front and 5-inch rear drop with the No-Notch setup, or a 4-inch front and 7-inch rear drop with the C-Notch version.

Ridetech offers the F-150 four-link as part of complete front-and-rear performance lowering packages. The No-Notch combination provides a 4-inch front and 5-inch rear drop, while the C-Notch package lowers the truck 4 inches up front and 7 inches in the rear. Both configurations can be equipped with coilovers or ShockWaves air shocks. (Photo Credit: Ridetech)

That range makes the system applicable to more than a truck that just wants to scrape the pavement. The adjustable geometry and ride height give performance builders the tools to set up the F-150 around how it will actually be driven.

“Firstly, let’s acknowledge that leaf spring rear suspension is a very effective solution for a truck because the leaf springs perform two jobs: support the vehicle and payload weight and locate the rear axle. That combination works very well for a broad range of truck applications where payload and towing capability are the sole priorities. But as you add horsepower, lower the truck and increase the demands placed on the rear suspension, the inherent compromises of a leaf spring suspension become apparent. Axle wrap, spring bind, and limited ability to independently tune the suspension become increasingly important,” Burnett explained. “A four-link separates those two functions. The coil-overs support vehicle weight and control ride height, while the four parallel link bars and adjustable Panhard bar locate the axle. That allows each component to effectively do its job and, more importantly, gives F-150 owners substantially more control over how the rear suspension behaves. That’s particularly valuable for performance applications because you can tune the suspension around the way you actually use the truck. You can prioritize ride quality, handling, traction, or a combination of those characteristics rather than being limited due to the factory leaf spring arrangement.”

Adjustable Options

Ridetech designed the four-link to work with either coilovers or its ShockWaves air-spring system. Both use Fox Factory monotube shock technology with valving specific to the 2015-2026 F-150, giving builders a choice of traditional coilover hardware or adjustable air suspension.

The HQ single-adjustable version provides 24-position rebound adjustment, while the TQ triple-adjustable setup adds high- and low-speed compression adjustment along with low-speed rebound. That makes the TQ hardware particularly suited to motorsport applications where damping control becomes another tool for tuning the truck. The ShockWaves also bring ride-height adjustment to the equation, making it possible to combine suspension performance with the stance flexibility. Ridetech is also developing additional air-ride options for the system.

The No-Notch four-link delivers the adjustable rear suspension geometry without cutting the F-150’s frame. The setup supports up to a 5-inch rear drop and incorporates an adjustable Panhard bar for axle centering, while Ridetech coilovers or ShockWaves handle springing and damping duties. (Photo Credit: Ridetech)

“One of the biggest advantages of our four-link is the ability to tune the rear suspension around the power you’re making and the way you’re using it, whether on the street, drag strip, autocross, or road course. The adjustable instant center and 50- to 230-percent anti-squat adjustment range give owners substantially more control over how the rear suspension reacts under acceleration and how effectively the truck transfers power to the pavement,” Burnett said.

For trucks that still need to tow or carry substantial loads, Ridetech offers configurations intended to retain that functionality. A complete front-and-rear ShockWave system can be paired with the company’s E5 RidePro system, while a coilover-equipped front suspension can be combined with Ridetech’s Two-Way Analog Air Ride Control System.

Built For Big Power

Instead of asking a multi-leaf spring to locate the axle while also providing the spring rate and suspension control, the four-link handles axle positioning while the coilovers or ShockWaves support the truck and control its motion. Ridetech’s R-joints add articulation at the link ends, using a composite cage for quiet operation and self-lubrication without routine maintenance. The system is finished in black powdercoat for corrosion resistance and includes Grade 8 hardware.

“That’s particularly important as heaps of horsepower are added and tire grip becomes less predictable. When building fast vehicles, the usual focus is on the obvious performance upgrades: a power adder, wider wheels, stickier tires, and a higher-stall converter, some engine and trans tuning, etc,” Burnett explained. “All of those are important. But once you’ve increased the amount of power and traction available, the suspension becomes another critical part of the equation. You can make high horsepower, but getting that power to the pavement is ultimately a suspension problem as much as it is an engine problem. The Ridetech four-link gives F-150 owners the ability to tune that relationship rather than simply relying on the characteristics and non-adjustability of a factory leaf-spring suspension.”

The C-Notch version creates additional clearance for the suspension at an aggressive 7-inch rear drop. This configuration requires frame cutting, but the four-link itself is designed as a bolt-in system with no welding required. The deeper drop makes it the choice for F-150 builds where a low stance and available suspension travel are priorities. (Photo Credit: Ridetech)

For a Coyote-powered F-150, this rear suspension can manage it. With adjustable instant center, anti-squat, axle centering, and damping, the Ridetech four-link gives the builder significantly more control over how the truck responds when the throttle gets serious. The No-Notch version makes sense for builders chasing a substantial drop without cutting the frame, while the C-Notch configuration opens the door to the more aggressive 7-inch rear drop. Add coilovers or ShockWaves, and the system can be tailored toward street driving, track use, drag racing, or a combination of those duties.

“…Our No-Notch version accommodates up to a 5-inch rear drop within the limitations of the factory frame and preserving ride quality characteristics,” Burnett added. “Our C-Notch version allows up to a 7-inch rear drop. That additional travel makes the system attractive not only to performance enthusiasts, but also to owners looking for a substantially lowered street or show truck.”

Ridetech’s F-150 four-link isn’t just about the stance. It addresses the rear suspension as a performance system, giving high-horsepower F-150 owners the geometry and adjustability to make better use of the power under the hood. For trucks that need to look good, handle well, and put serious power to the pavement, that’s a formidable combination. For more information on the F-150 four-link and Ridetech’s other suspension options for the 2015-2026 F-150, visit the Ridetech website.