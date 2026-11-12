Overlanding is all about going farther, staying longer, and having the gear to handle whatever the trail throws your way. Ford took that philosophy to heart with Expedition Tremor: Project Overland, a purpose-built concept developed with Fox Factory Vehicles to showcase the full-size SUV’s potential as an adventure-ready family rig.

Starting with a 2025 Expedition Tremor, the collaboration adds Raptor R wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires, a 2-inch lift, and FOX 2.0 Performance Series Coilovers. A modular F-150 Tremor front bumper incorporates a hidden Ford Raptor winch mount and a WARN winch, while an upgraded intercooler helps support the EcoBoost engine to power over the terrain with the extra gear onboard.

With its Yakima SkyRise HD softshell rooftop tent deployed, the Expedition Tremor: Project Overland shows off its campsite-ready configuration. The LockNLoad platform, TimberLine Towers and OverNOut awning provide the foundation for extended overland travel, while liftgate side curtains add privacy when it’s time to settle in for the night.



“It started with a simple question: For a family that wants to go and do more, how could we show them everything Expedition makes possible?” Michael Kress, Senior Manager of Advanced Design & Engineering for Fox Factory Performance Vehicle Development, said. “That pushed us to imagine the dream scenario: long stretches of highway giving way to dirt roads and remote trails, setting up camp off-grid, and waking up the next morning ready to keep exploring.”

Recovery and visibility equipment includes RIGID Phoenix ditch and roof lights, DC scene lights, and TRED Pro recovery boards. A Yakima SkyRise HD softshell rooftop tent, OverNOut awning, LockNLoad platform, and TimberLine Towers transform the Expedition into a mobile campsite. Liftgate side curtains add privacy, while F-150 Tremor overhead-console upfitter switches and wireless controls put accessory operation within easy reach.

Raptor R wheels and BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires give the Expedition Tremor: Project Overland a more aggressive footprint, backed by FOX 2.0 Performance Series Coilovers and a 2-inch lift. Up front, the modular F-150 Tremor bumper houses a hidden Ford Raptor winch mount and WARN winch. RIGID lighting, recovery equipment, and distinctive Fox Factory branding round out the adventure-ready hardware.

Unique Tremor graphics and leather-trimmed Project Overland front seats complete the package. The foundation remains important, too. Expedition Tremor brings Raptor-inspired running boards, modified skid plates, and up to 10.6 inches of ground clearance. Project Overland adds black hi-hat paint to protect the recovery-board mounting hardware from extreme heat.

“At its heart, Project Overland is a simple idea. Take the capability customers already love in Expedition Tremor. Expand what feels possible. Build something that makes people want to go somewhere they’ve never been,” Kress added. “It’s a love letter to the culture, and a preview of where Ford and Fox Factory Vehicles might go next.

If you want to see the Expedition Tremor: Project Overland in person, it will be on display at the 2026 LA Auto Show, November 20–29, at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California.