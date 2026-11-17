Before Ford rolled cars off an assembly line, Henry Ford raced — and won. To celebrate an automotive legacy built on racing, the company is releasing a special edition of its latest supercar to commemorate its founder’s pivotal win in 1901. The Mustang GTD 1901 supplants the Spirit of America edition on the option sheet, and includes several new updates for the 2028 model year.

The Mustang GTD 1901 brings Ford’s racing origins into the modern supercar era. Pictured alongside the original Sweepstakes racer and Ford’s Sweepstakes-livery Mustang GT3 competitors, the Royal Red special edition celebrates Henry Ford’s pivotal 1901 victory, a race that helped secure the backing for his next venture, Ford Motor Company. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

That victory came on October 10, 1901, when Ford entered his latest creation, a racer named Sweepstakes, against established competitor Alexander Winton in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. Ford’s victory generated the attention and investor interest he needed to pursue his next venture. Just two years later, Ford Motor Company was born. That makes Sweepstakes more than an interesting footnote in automotive history. It was the machine that helped put Ford on the road to building an automotive empire.

Racing Roots

The Mustang GTD 1901 wears Royal Red paint with black graphics inspired by the original Sweepstakes racer. Ford carried that theme beyond the exterior color, pairing the dramatic finish with exposed carbon-fiber aerodynamic components and a distinctive Mahogany Red interior.

The Performance Package is standard on the GTD 1901, while 2028 updates include available magnesium wheels that save approximately 50.3 pounds of unsprung rotational mass. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

The front splitter, side rockers, rear diffuser, and rear wing showcase exposed carbon fiber, while the cabin gets Mahogany Red leather and suede seats with Race Red stitching. A unique perforation pattern and contrasting details give the seats their own identity, making the interior as distinctive as the exterior.

The 1901 edition also includes the GTD’s Performance Package as standard equipment, which is appropriate for a supercar celebrating the Blue Oval’s racing heritage.

’28 Updates

The 1901 arrives as part of a broader round of updates for the 2028 Mustang GTD lineup. The biggest performance change is the availability of magnesium wheels, which cut approximately 50.3 pounds of unsprung rotational mass compared with the standard Magnetite aluminum wheels. Weight savings like this can really improve the performance of a car engineered to generate serious cornering forces, where reducing mass at the wheels can help suspension components respond more effectively. Buyers can choose Black or Luster Nickel finishes.

The Mustang GTD 1901 also features black graphics, exposed carbon-fiber aerodynamic components. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

Ford also revisited the GTD’s cockpit controls with redesigned 3D-printed titanium paddle shifters and a matching shift ring. The components are available according to driver preference, while full-grain leather now wraps the instrument panel, door panels, and center console.

There are fresh opportunities to personalize the exterior, too. Newly designed painted stripe options join an updated Liquid Carbon livery featuring teal accents and revised striping. Together, these changes give GTD buyers more ways to distinguish their cars while adding some tangible refinement to the package.

Lasting Legacy

The Mustang GTD 1901 is a fitting tribute to the race that helped launch Henry Ford’s next chapter. The original Sweepstakes was built to prove a point, and it did exactly that. Today’s GTD is built for even more speed, with 815 horsepower, carbon-ceramic brakes, a rear-mounted transaxle, and more.

Inside, the Mustang GTD 1901 wears a Mahogany Red leather-and-suede interior with Race Red stitching. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

If you’re attending the Los Angeles Auto Show, make a point of checking out the Mustang GTD 1901 on display. It’s a striking reminder that the competitive spirit behind that first Sweepstakes victory is still very much alive.