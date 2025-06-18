427-Cube Stroker Windsor Cranks Out 578 HP On The Dyno

There’s a unique anticipation in an engine shop right before a freshly built V8 makes its first full-power pull on the dyno. It’s the moment of truth where all the planning and effort are put to the test. Prestige Motorsports recently shared a video of just that, strapping down a sharp, all-black 427-cubic-inch Windsor small-block destined for a customer’s Backdraft Racing Cobra replica. Based on a robust Dart SHP block, the engine is topped by a set of Brodix Track 1 SS220cc, which are CNC ported in-house at Prestige. A custom COMP Cams hydraulic camshaft orchestrates the valve events, while a Moroso front-sump pan ensures there is plenty of oil on hand to keep the engine lubricated. Prestige topped the long-block with an aggressive Holley Hi-Ram intake manifold and selected a Holley Terminator X to control the fuel injection.

With the engine warmed up on the dyno, it was time for the pull. The Windsor V8 roared to life, showing its strength early in the rpm range. It was already producing an impressive 465 lb-ft of torque at just 3,600 rpm, indicating a healthy powerband suitable for a lightweight Cobra.

As the engine climbed smoothly toward its peak output, the final numbers appeared on the screen, confirming the success of the build. The test resulted in a final peak reading of 578 horsepower and 532 lb-ft of torque. After the successful run, the team gave the engine a final inspection to ensure everything was clean and ready for shipment. The dyno testing provided verified proof that the specific combination of parts worked together to make smooth, reliable power across the entire rpm range and confirms the engine is healthy and ready for its new life powering a classic Cobra. Once the testing was complete, Prestige sent the engine to its new owner along with a full spec sheet that details every component used in the build.