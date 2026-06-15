An aluminum-block engine will remove some weight off the front end and give drivers better handling. That Engine Guy detailed a custom all-aluminum 427 small-block Ford package designed to deliver high performance on everyday pump fuel, while offering that precious weight savings.

Starting from the bottom, the builder sourced an aftermarket block to anchor the entire build. “It has a cast aluminum aftermarket Dart block, which saves a little over 100 pounds compared to the cast-iron variant,” Jacob Villemain, a.k.a. That Engine Guy, explained.

Inside the case, they installed a 4-inch stroke internally balanced crankshaft. Bolting 4340 forged H-beam connecting rods to custom 11:1 compression pistons gave the engine a solid foundation.

Moving to the top end, the big-inch small-block received 220cc CNC-ported cylinder heads to feed the all-aluminum 427 small-block Ford massive amounts of oxygen. The crew topped the motor with a port-matched Edelbrock Super Victor intake manifold and a custom AED carburetor. A billet-steel hydraulic roller camshaft manages the valvetrain. Utilizing a Jesel shaft-mount rocker system eliminates manual valve lash adjustments.

“This is a rock-solid, dependable street motor that the customer can enjoy for many years and tens of tthousands ofmiles with pump gas and a no-maintenance valvetrain,” Villemain said.

Strapping the completed package to the testing station, operators initiated a series of pulls ranging from 3,500 to 7,000 rpm. Peak horsepower hit 664.2 at 6,600 rpm. Meanwhile, peak torque registered at 588.7 lb-ft. Because the owner plans to pair this motor with a manual transmission, he can safely spin the engine past 7,000 rpm.

“So this is to date the most powerful small-block Ford we have done with the pump-gas, hydraulic-roller, street-engine vibe,” Villemain reflected.

This all-aluminum 427 small-block Ford offers a reliable powerhouse for a stick-shift street car. Dropping that completed assembly between the fenders guarantees years of spirited driving from street to race track.