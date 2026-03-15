Feed Your Coyote More Air With VMP’s Leviathan Intake Manifold

For enthusiasts who don’t want to run a positive-displacement power adder, the intake manifold options are limited. To open things up, the team at VMP Performance created the Leviathan Lower Intake Manifold to solve these frustrating induction problems. They set out to completely evolve how air travels into the engine while keeping things simple for everyday enthusiasts.

VMP engineered this new piece as a direct bolt-on replacement that fits both older and newer Coyote platforms. They ditched the cramped dimensions of previous designs to make room for a massive cooling upgrade right out of the box. Instead of reusing standard factory bricks, they expanded the internal bucket to fit a high-flow intercooler. This guarantees that turbocharged and centrifugally supercharged setups get plenty of cold air pushed down into the cylinders.

Feeding those cylinders effectively requires matching the intake to the engine block perfectly. The team cast the Leviathan Lower Intake Manifold with massive runner openings that line up precisely with upgraded cylinder heads.

“We designed this with just gargantuan ports, which also create a lot of volume in front of the runner, which helps feed the runner,” Starkey explained.

Builders can skip the expensive trip to the machine shop since the heavy lifting is already finished. They also opened up the top rear section to make sure the back cylinders never starve for air.

“Just a huge improvement in airflow. A lot of people would modify these,” Starkey said. “You don’t have to do that with Leviathan. It’s already done for you.”

Beyond just superchargers, this casting opens doors for massive turbo setups. The clever, dual-bolt- pattern design finally lets guys run a custom hat directly on a Coyote block. They even designed the core to be reversible so the water lines exit neatly out the back. Hiding those hoses makes a huge difference when plumbing an ice tank on a drag car. Dropping the Leviathan Lower Intake Manifold into your next build gives you an incredibly versatile foundation that handles massive boost without breaking a sweat.