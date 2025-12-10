Factory composite intakes are great for daily driving, but they can run out of breath when you really start spinning a Coyote engine. Holley is addressing that bottleneck with its new cast-aluminum Hi-Ram and Ultra Lo-Ram intake manifolds, designed to let the 5.0-liter rev freely without costing a fortune.

“We’re talking mid- to high-rpm gains that hit hard without draining your wallet,” Ray Frescas, of Holley, said.

The best part about this release is that it covers the entire lineage of Ford’s modern V8s.

“Every generation of Coyote engines, every related family, even Voodoo and Predator, they’re all invited to the party,” Frescas emphasized.

The lineup caters to two distinct crowds: the street cruisers and the race-focused builders. Highlighting the different options, Frescas said, “You want sleek, go Ultra Lo-Ram. You want aggressive, Hi-Ram is your ticket.”

For those trying to keep a stock look, the low-profile option is very important. Regarding the practicality of the design, he mentioned, “The Ultra Lo-Ram clears factory hoods like a breeze.”

But these Hi-Ram and Ultra Lo-Ram intake manifolds are focused on flow dynamics. Frescas pitched the value proposition and stated, “You want custom intake performance without the custom intake price tag? Here it is.” They feature tapered runners and smooth ports to accelerate airflow, delivering “high-rpm power in naturally aspirated and forced-induction setups.”

Beyond the airflow, the move to cast aluminum opens up fabrication options that you just don’t get with plastic. “The cast design makes nitrous plumbing a walk in the park,” Frescas pointed out.

With provisions for Gen III direct injection lines and multiple throttle body bolt patterns, the Holley Hi-Ram and Ultra Lo-Ram intake manifolds provide a solid, versatile foundation for anyone building a serious Coyote.