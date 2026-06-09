Digital Gauges Modernize A Raptor-Style Classic F-250 Project

When dropping a Dakota Digital RTX Cluster into a classic truck, it instantly modernizes the dashboard while making sure that the vintage aesthetic is still there. Some face challenges when it comes to modern sensors, as it doesn’t fit with old analog needles. Doc Johnson Restorations routinely installs these digital units into custom builds to solve those headaches.

Reviewing the features, Doc Johnson cycles through the demo mode to show off the programmable lighting options. Owners can alter the needle color and background gauge illumination directly through a connected smartphone app. The layout features four separate digital screens. Drivers can program these screens to display an outside temperature reading and a digital compass. Discussing the system’s versatility, he noted: “We’ve put them in just about everything.”

Moving past standard gauges, users can program the digital screens to show live boost pressure for supercharged applications or exhaust gas temperatures for diesel platforms or highly tuned race machines. The unit relies on a digital speed adapter sensor rather than a traditional mechanical cable. A physical wire runs straight to the control module, which delivers a clean, smooth speed reading.

Demonstrating this advantage, Doc Johnson stated, “So, the speedo is so smooth. It’s not going to have that jumpy speedometer like an older cable setup.”

Calibrating the speedometer requires driving between physical mile markers or syncing the speed using a mobile GPS app. The package includes necessary temperature and pressure sensors, allowing owners to program some warning buzzers for low oil pressure or high coolant temperatures. Mechanics working with Coyote or Godzilla swaps can plug an optional BIM module directly into the OBD-II port. This hardware pulls required sensor data straight from the powertrain control module.

Wrapping up the review, Doc Johnson remarked: “But yeah, it’s pretty rad. They’re really just like there’s nothing quite like them.”

Tearing out an analog dash to install a Dakota Digital RTX Cluster gives you a detailed, accurate overview of engine vitals. This digital package handles modern fuel-injection swaps without cluttering the steering column with aftermarket pods. To learn more about these instrument clusters, visit the company’s official website.