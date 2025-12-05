Project Fox Dreams Feels New Again With An Interior Makeover

Some cars stick with you forever. For Melissa Lawrence, that car was a Limited Edition 1993 Mustang LX convertible, her first real dream car. During her formative years, the Canary Yellow drop-top was more than transportation; it was freedom on four wheels. Like so many Fox Mustangs, it saw its share of spirited miles and the scars that come with them. After a crash sidelined it years ago, she never forgot how much she loved that car.
Now, decades later, that same dream has come back to life in the form of Project Fox Dreams, a project designed to blend classic looks with modern capability. The vision to create a car that drives as great as it looks, still handles school drop-offs and date nights without complaint. Plus, it will eventually make more than 600 horsepower with a Vortech-blown 347 stroker, which will far exceed the car’s factory output.
We have already freshened the fluids with LIQUI MOLY, swapped to a Silver Sport Transmissions TREMEC TKX five-speed manual transmission, replaced the factory 8.8 with Moser’s rugged M88 rearend, and upgraded the suspension with a full complement of BMR Suspension hardware. No, it was time to freshen the cockpit so it lives up to its part of the bargain. After all, the interior is where the driver connects with the car, and for a convertible like this one, it’s also where first impressions are made.
That’s where Dakota Digital, Late Model Restoration, and TMI Products entered the chat. Each company’s wares helped transform this tired cabin into a space that feels fresh and ready for Fox Dreams’ next chapter.
Fresh Gear
Inside, the mission was simple: eliminate every creak, crack, and rattle. Years of use had taken their toll on the console, armrest, and small trim pieces that make up a Fox’s personality, and LMR has the fresh parts to restore Fox Dreams to its former glory.
We started by ditching the broken ashtray console for LMR’s Cup Holder Console Panel (P/N LRS-04490D-K; $99.99). This clever upgrade retains the stock look, but also adds the usable cup holders Fox owners have always wanted. The console also replaced the broken cigarette lighter assembly with a fresh, functional unit.
Next came the Center Console Armrest Pad Kit (P/N LRS-06024N-K; $42.99), which restored the proper latch and comfort missing for years. Up top, a new Leather Shift Boot and Bezel Kit (P/N LRS-7277JK; $49.99) framed the shifter with clean black leather, capped by a Hurst White Classic Shift Knob (P/N HUR-1630014; $62.15) that gives every gear change a throwback muscle car feel.
Down low, new Pony Logo Carpeted Floor Mats (P/N ACC-7993BLK-110; $119.99) replaced the threadbare originals, while a Map Pocket Delete Kit (P/N LRS-23942MPDA; $91.58), fresh Door Sill Plates with the Running Pony emblem (P/N LRS-13208A; $46.99), and matching Scuff Plate Hardware Kit (P/N LRS-13208HDW; $3.99) finished off the entry points.
Replacing The Upholstery
With the interior’s surfaces restored, the next step was transforming the seating. The factory foam and upholstery had long since collapsed, making the seats look and feel tired.
To rectify that situation, we turned to TMI Products and its GT/LX Articulated Sport Performance Seat Upholstery for 1992-1993 Mustangs (P/N 43-74621-L958; $2,389.99). These covers fit the original seat frames but use high-density foam and modern materials that deliver better support and a sportier contour.
The process began by removing the seats and stripping away the old covers and hog rings. With the original foam discarded, TMI’s high-density replacements were glued into place using a quality urethane adhesive. The new covers were dry-fitted to check alignment before being secured with fresh hog rings from the center outward. Gentle heat was used to relax tight corners and ensure a factory-smooth finish.
The design mimics the original LX pattern but introduces subtle refinements, including sharper bolsters, improved stitching, and a smoother texture. As a result, the seats look factory fresh, but are more comfortable than ever.
Modern Gauge Upgrade
Under the hood, the Fox Dreams Mustang will soon pack serious power, and with modern EFI control on the way, it made sense to bring the instrumentation up to that level. The stock cluster might have charm, but accuracy and readability weren’t its strong suits.
To solve that, we installed Dakota Digital’s RTX Instrument System for 1990-1993 Mustangs (P/N RTX-90F-MUS-X; $1,765.00). It perfectly blends classic Fox aesthetics with cutting-edge electronics. The cluster uses a CNC-machined housing that bolts into the stock location but hides a fully digital display behind its retro-style faces.
At startup, the system comes alive with configurable LED backlighting and a TFT message center capable of displaying just about any data you can imagine. The included control box makes setup simple, and the RTX can integrate directly with EFI systems using Dakota Digital’s Holley BIM Interface Module (P/N BIM-01-2-HLLY; $140).
We also added the company’s GPS Speed and Compass Module (P/N GPS-50-2; $250), which feeds speed, compass, and altitude data to the cluster with pinpoint accuracy. Together, these components bring the Fox cockpit into the modern era without sacrificing its timeless look.
In all the differences, inside Melissa Lawrence’s Canary Yellow convertible is night and day. From the crisp new moldings to the rebolstered seats and digital dash glow, every part contributes to the sense that this Fox is ready to create more epic memories.
You might also like
Six S197 Stallions Highlight A Stampede Across The Mecum Block
A selection of S197 Mustangs is up for sale at Mecum Auctions. The Stampede Collection crosses the block this weekend in Kansas City.