Project Fox Dreams Gets An Exterior Glow-Up From LMR

Like it or not, Fox Mustangs are classic vehicles at this point. If they have spent any time outside, that means they are showing their age. Sun-faded trim, brittle weatherstripping, and tired convertible tops affect how the car feels every time you drive it or how you feel when you look at it. With Project Fox Dreams, its owner, Melissa Lawrence, only wants good vibes when she drives her dream machine, a 1993 Limited Edition Mustang convertible.

Preston Rice, our Shop Manager, started freshening the exterior of Fox Dreams by replacing the convertible top with a Kee-manufactured black vinyl convertible top kit (P/N LRS-20433SPK-K, $574.99) from LMR.



Her connection to this Fox droptop traces back to her formative years. She was just 17 when she owned her first Fox Mustang convertible, and like most of us, she drove it hard and created memories that stuck. When a crash took that car off the road, the Mustang disappeared, but the attachment didn’t. For her 45th birthday, that dream returned in the form of another limited-edition 1993 convertible. This time, she has the opportunity to build it better than before.

So far, we have swapped to a TREMEC TKX five-speed manual from Silver Sport Transmissions; freshened the lubricants with LIQUI MOLY; upgraded the suspension with BMR; revamped the brakes, wheels, and tires with Baer, LMR, and Toyo; and overhauled the interior with Dakota Digital, LMR, and TMI Products.

The new top from LMR restores the factory profile, improves rear visibility via a new plastic rear window, and significantly reduces wind noise and water intrusion. Warming the vinyl before stretching it and carefully aligning the rear window helps prevent wrinkles, protecting the interior and reducing stress on surrounding seals.

Turning Back The Clock

Now the foundation is in place, but decades of use have dulled the exterior details. Before we start chasing more horsepower, the car needed attention in the places Fox Mustangs always do, so we reached out to our friends at Late Model Restoration for the parts to freshen Fox Dreams’ facade.

Even a solid car feels flimsy when the windows rattle, the doors don’t seal, or the top lets wind noise creep in. Project Fox Dreams showed all the usual signs. The convertible top was patched over the years, the weatherstripping hardened, and the exterior details showed decades of sun exposure. It was time to turn back the hands of time and bring back those dream car vibes.

LMR’s 1979-1993 Exterior Renewal kit (P/N LRS-8793ERK-C; $319.99) included several of the pieces we needed to freshen Fox Dreams, including Door to Body Weatherstrips, Run Channel Weatherstrips, Hatch/Trunk Weatherstrip, Outer Door Belt Weatherstrips, Outer Door Belt Moldings, the Cowl Vent Grille, and the Lower Windshield Molding. We ordered a few other items from LMR to address the worn items on our project. (Photo Credit: LMR)

The first order of business was replacing the existing top with a fresh unit that shunted leaks and quieted the cabin. From there, the focus moved to the exterior details that Fox owners notice every time they drive. Fresh belt moldings guided the glass smoothly. New weatherstripping tightened the cabin and dampened the rattles that creep in over time, while updated door handles and wiper arms restored functionality.

Individually, these upgrades might seem minor, but together, they change how the car feels. The Mustang now closes up tighter, drives quieter, and feels more composed on the road. It’s the difference between a Fox that looks from 50 feet and one that feels right at speed. With the exterior refreshed and the basics taken care of, Project Fox Dreams is staged and ready.

Rice swapped cracked and sun-faded door-to-window trim in favor of LMR convertible outer door belt molding kit (P/N LRS-20934BPRK, $52.99). These moldings snap into the factory locations and guide the window glass while shedding water away from the door. Careful alignment prevents window binding and keeps the glass moving smoothly.

The next phase shifts the focus under the hood. The plan centers on a 347 stroker built to live with boost from a Vortech supercharger. The combination will reflect the vibe of the Fox Mustang heyday, with street-friendly, pushrod power that doesn’t sacrifice drivability. This boosted stroker formula defined peak Fox Mustang performance in the glory days, but updated with modern components, it should be more powerful and more street-friendly.

To keep out water and contain engine heat, Rice installed the firewall-to-hood cowl seal included in the Exterior Renewal Kit. Proper alignment along the firewall lip ensures the hood closes flush without interference while sealing off the engine bay.

Leaks and wind whistles around the quarter windows were corrected by installing the new convertible quarter window weatherstripping from the Exterior Renewal Kit. Test-fitting the glass during installation ensured smooth window operation and consistent sealing along the entire edge.

At the rear of the car, a flattened and brittle trunk seal was removed and replaced with the fresh trunk weatherstrip included in the Exterior Renewal Kit. After cleaning the channel, the new seal adhered properly, keeping water, exhaust fumes, and road dust out of the trunk while restoring a firm, factory-style decklid closure.

The build replaced faded exterior door handles with the LMR black outer door handle kit (P/N LRS-22404K; $21.99). Rice transferred the factory linkage and adjusted them for smooth latch engagement. The new handles restore a solid feel when opening the doors and bring back the factory look.