If you feel like every restomod is starting to look the same, this wild example headed for auction next month will still stop you in your tracks. Built as a one-off by Mustang Brothers, this 1968 Mustang fastback takes a sharp turn away from the usual restomod formula. Supercharged Shelby power, a full right-hand-drive conversion, and a panoramic glass roof push this build into unique territory, and it is scheduled to cross the Mecum Auctions block next month.
Power comes from a supercharged 5.4-liter V8 from a 2012 Shelby GT500 backed by a TREMEC TR6060 six-speed manual transmission. It’s a combination that delivers instant torque and pulls strongly to the limiter, delivering modern performance without dulling the edges that make a Mustang fun to drive. With just 200 test miles since completion, the drivetrain remains fresh and ready to run.
The chassis keeps pace with the boosted Modular power. A Mustangs to Fear C6 front suspension, frame stiffeners, double-adjustable shocks, and a Watts-link rear suspension work together to keep the car planted and predictable. A 9-inch rearend with 3.55 gears delivers the power, while Wilwood six-piston calipers and large rotors provide confident stopping power. One-off 18-inch Forgeline wheels wrapped in Nitto Invo tires plant the power and deliver modern ride quality.
The right-hand-drive layout immediately separates this fastback from the crowd. A custom polished rack-and-pinion sourced from Australia is charged with the steering duties. Above it, the patent-pending panoramic glass roof dramatically changes the driving environment. Before cutting the roof, Mustang Brothers reinforced the body with convertible-style inner rockers and retained the original 1968 fastback steel roof spine to maintain rigidity. The concept echoes the factory panoramic glass roof offered on 2009-2014 S197 Mustang coupes, but here it’s reimagined on a classic fastback with far more structural and fabrication complexity.
Finished in Brittney Blue Metallic with Wimbledon White stripes, the Mustang balances modern detailing with classic proportions. Flush-mounted glass, modified original steel bumpers, GT500KR-style side scoops, and a custom rear decklid with sequential LED taillights update the look without shedding the car’s classic identity. Underneath, the same level of attention continues with a body-color undercarriage that was wet-sanded and buffed to match the exterior.
This Mustang crosses the block as Lot V509 at Mecum Glendale on Saturday, March 21, 2026. Comparable high-end, one-off Mustangs powered by late-model Shelby drivetrains usually hammer the mid- to high-six-figure range, so if you want something unique and you have the cash, get ready.
