Ford Fans Gathered After Woodward For The Mustang Memories Show

By Marcus Cervantes August 22, 2025

It’s August in Michigan, and if you’re a car enthusiast, you likely found yourself surrounded by dozens of options to celebrate your hobby in mid-August during the famous Woodward Dream Cruise. This year marked the 30th celebration of the 16-mile stretch of Woodward Avenue, packed bumper to bumper with thousands of cars and over a million spectators. That action served as a fitting warm-up for the 20th Anniversary Mustang Memories car show.

You’ll meet lifelong friends in this hobby all because of the cars that brought you here. Mustang is a lifestyle… — Mike Rey, MOCSEM President

Mustang enthusiasts, as well as Ford itself, represented in force at the cruise, shutting down Nine Mile to fill it with Blue Oval rides. A good number of those enthusiasts gathering on Mustang Alley are members of one of the largest Mustang clubs in existence: the Mustang Owners Club of Southeastern Michigan, better known as MOCSEM.

2025 Mustang Memories Car Show

Top vendors in the aftermarket space are always sure to have a presence at Mustang Memories; this year, RTR (pictured), ROUSH, and Saleen were all in attendance. (Photo Credit: Marcus Cervantes)

After the sun sets on Woodward Avenue on Saturday night, these enthusiasts pack up and reset for their annual show the following morning, hosted in the shadow of Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan. Mustang Memories is an all-Ford show that celebrates anything with a Blue Oval badge.

Anniversary Achievement

This year marked the 20th anniversary of Mustang Memories for MOCSEM, which is an achievement in itself. The 2025 show brought out just over 600 registered cars, most of them proudly wearing the running-horse badge.

2025 Mustang Memories Car Show

Mustang Memories even featured a Power Wheels class, enabling the early enthusiasts to get involved in the show as well. (Photo Credit: Marcus Cervantes)

“The cars bring you here, but the people are what stick around forever,” MOCSEM Club President Mike Rey said. “You’ll meet lifelong friends in this hobby, all because of the cars that brought you here. Mustang is a lifestyle.”

2025 Mustang Memories Car Show

MOCESM celebrated their 20th anniversary of the show, and had a display of their history, including initial logo designs, newsletters, and club founding documents. (Photo Credit: Marcus Cervantes)

In true MOCSEM fashion, the event also hosted specialty shows within the show. This year’s gatherings included the Cats Classic Cougar Club, the Ford GT Club, the 7-Up Club of America, Team Shelby, and even a Thunderbird club, which celebrated 70 years of the nameplate in 2025.

2025 Mustang Memories Car Show

All generations of Mustang — from the early first gens to the latest S560s — were present at Mustang Memories, showcasing a great diversity of pony car heritage. (Photo Credit: Marcus Cervantes)

The Mustang Memories show also featured several vendors such as RTR Vehicles, ROUSH Performance, Saleen, and many others displaying their latest models along vendor row. If you didn’t get a chance to make it out to Mustang Memories this year, check out our gallery below to see the highlights. MOCSEM hosts this all-Ford show each year at Ford World Headquarters—so mark your calendar for the Sunday following Woodward and plan to attend one of the best Mustang shows in Michigan next year!

Photo gallery

VIEW FULL GALLERY >

 

More Sources

Ford Motor Company
https://www.ford.com/

More Stories

Ford Fans Gathered After Woodward For The Mustang Memories Show

Car Shows

Ford Fans Gathered After Woodward For The Mustang Memories Show

Whipple-Boosted Dark Horse Build Tuned To Deep Four Digits

News

Whipple-Boosted Dark Horse Build Tuned To Deep Four Digits

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading