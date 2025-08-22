It’s August in Michigan, and if you’re a car enthusiast, you likely found yourself surrounded by dozens of options to celebrate your hobby in mid-August during the famous Woodward Dream Cruise. This year marked the 30th celebration of the 16-mile stretch of Woodward Avenue, packed bumper to bumper with thousands of cars and over a million spectators. That action served as a fitting warm-up for the 20th Anniversary Mustang Memories car show.

You’ll meet lifelong friends in this hobby all because of the cars that brought you here. Mustang is a lifestyle… — Mike Rey, MOCSEM President

Mustang enthusiasts, as well as Ford itself, represented in force at the cruise, shutting down Nine Mile to fill it with Blue Oval rides. A good number of those enthusiasts gathering on Mustang Alley are members of one of the largest Mustang clubs in existence: the Mustang Owners Club of Southeastern Michigan, better known as MOCSEM.

After the sun sets on Woodward Avenue on Saturday night, these enthusiasts pack up and reset for their annual show the following morning, hosted in the shadow of Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan. Mustang Memories is an all-Ford show that celebrates anything with a Blue Oval badge.

Anniversary Achievement

This year marked the 20th anniversary of Mustang Memories for MOCSEM, which is an achievement in itself. The 2025 show brought out just over 600 registered cars, most of them proudly wearing the running-horse badge.

“The cars bring you here, but the people are what stick around forever,” MOCSEM Club President Mike Rey said. “You’ll meet lifelong friends in this hobby, all because of the cars that brought you here. Mustang is a lifestyle.”

In true MOCSEM fashion, the event also hosted specialty shows within the show. This year’s gatherings included the Cats Classic Cougar Club, the Ford GT Club, the 7-Up Club of America, Team Shelby, and even a Thunderbird club, which celebrated 70 years of the nameplate in 2025.

The Mustang Memories show also featured several vendors such as RTR Vehicles, ROUSH Performance, Saleen, and many others displaying their latest models along vendor row. If you didn’t get a chance to make it out to Mustang Memories this year, check out our gallery below to see the highlights. MOCSEM hosts this all-Ford show each year at Ford World Headquarters—so mark your calendar for the Sunday following Woodward and plan to attend one of the best Mustang shows in Michigan next year!