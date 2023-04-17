Ford Headquarters Plays Host To Mustang Show and Cruise

While the official start of Spring is March 20th, the usage of the term varies according to local climate, cultures, and customs. For most, snow melting and an abundance of fresh vegetation becoming more apparent is the kick off. However, I’m not one for yard work or gardening, and my thoughts of when spring has officially sprung revolves around the numerous car shows and cruises that begin to circulate across social media. Ironically enough, this is around the same time that we celebrate National Mustang Day, which makes for a great combination!

Apparently, I’m not the only one that thinks this way, as Dana Keethler organized an incredible car show and cruise that started at Ford Motor Company’s World Headquarters and cruised to the historic Phoenix Mill. For those not familiar with Ford’s network of facilities, the Phoenix Mill was part of the Henry Ford village that ran from 1922 to 1948. The plant was in charge of making voltage regulators, gauges, and light switches for Ford vehicles of its time.

While the event was posted on Ford Motor Company’s calendar of events, it was further pushed by the Mustang Owners Club Of Southeastern Michigan. Rare cars included a King Cobra, Paul Walker’s Saleen Fox Body, Wimbledon White 50th anniversary, and a 2024 S650 Performance Package GT. All said and done, the turnout came out with a solid representation of all seven generations with 230 Pony cars in attendance.

While some prefer to hear the sounds of weed eaters and lawn mowers sculpting their neighborhood lawns, for me and most enthusiasts, the sounds of V8 engines roaring in unison with a group of like-minded individuals is the official start of spring. We look forward to covering events across the country, as the official kick off of the show season has happened.