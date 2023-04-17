Ford Celebrates The Mustang With Decade Of Global Domination

steveturner
By Steve Turner April 17, 2023

The original pony car has more to celebrate than just 59 candles on its birthday cake this year. As Ford’s Mustang marks its birthday on Global Mustang Day, it has a little pep in its gallop as it remains the best-selling sports car on the planet for the past decade.

It’s our commitment to serving Mustang’s global community, from Atlanta to Adelaide and beyond, that has earned Mustang the honor of world’s best-selling sports car. -Dave Bozeman, Ford

Based on S&P Global Mobility global light vehicle registration data, the Mustang is the best-selling sports car of the past decade. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

“We’re proud of the entire Mustang family, what it represents to Ford, and especially our passionate Mustang owners and fans,” says Dave Bozeman, the Vice President of Enthusiast Vehicles for Ford Blue and Ford Customer Service Division. “It’s our commitment to serving Mustang’s global community, from Atlanta to Adelaide and beyond, that has earned it the honor of world’s best-selling sports car for 10 years combined.”

That milestone is based on Ford’s analysis of S&P Global Mobility registration data. The company’s internal research revealed that the Mustang’s home country, the United States, is steadfast as the car’s primary market. It accounts for 78-percent of global sales. However, the Mustang is currently sold in 100 markets across the globe.

Ford hopes to continue that run of sales success with the release of the 2024 S650 Pony car this year, which includes the first new performance variant since the 2001 Bullitt — the 500-horsepower Dark Horse.

Of those markets, there were several that saw increases in sales last year, including Britain (up 14.4-percent), Germany (up 17.0 percent), Switzerland (up 14.9-percent), and the Middle East (7.4-percent).

Naturally, Ford hopes to continue that streak with the release of the 2024 Mustang this summer. With ten years of global dominance under it belt, we’re excited to see it pull off another decade with the stunning Pony car line up.

